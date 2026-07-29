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Miami Marlins Announce Kyle Stowers Decision During Phillies Series

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MIAMI, FLORIDA - JULY 26: Kyle Stowers #28 of the Miami Marlins reacts after hitting a home run against the San Diego Padres in the third inning of the game at loanDepot park on July 26, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

The Miami Marlins snapped a 12-game losing streak with an 8-7 comeback win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday before beating them again Tuesday, 1-0.

Miami has now won two straight to improve to 54-54 entering Wednesday’s series finale against Philadelphia and announced some notable lineup changes.

Marlins Announce Kyle Stowers Decision

Stowers has spent most of his career as an outfielder, but he has recently seen more time at first base. After starting the last two games there, the Marlins will give him a break from the field Wednesday.

Stowers will remain in the lineup, batting seventh as the designated hitter.

Liam Hicks will start at first base, while the outfield will feature Heriberto Hernandez in left field, Esteury Ruiz in center field, and Javier Sanoja in right field.

Stowers’ 2026 Season

Stowers began the season on the injured list, so while he has not quite matched the production that earned him his first All-Star selection in 2025 — when he batted .288 with 25 home runs and 73 RBIs — he has still put together a solid season.

Through 83 games, Stowers is slashing .235/.450/.768 with 73 hits, 14 home runs, and 46 RBIs.

Marlins Right Now

In June and into early July, the Marlins were playing like one of the hottest teams in baseball and even worked their way into the National League playoff race.

While they remain in the mix, Miami trails the Washington Nationals, Philadelphia Phillies, and Atlanta Braves by 9.0 games in the NL East and sits 2.0 games behind the final National League Wild Card spot.

Following Wednesday’s series finale, the Marlins will begin a four-game road series against the New York Mets before traveling to Atlanta for a three-game set against the Braves.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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Miami Marlins Announce Kyle Stowers Decision During Phillies Series

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