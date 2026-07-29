Miami Marlins Announce Kyle Stowers Decision During Phillies Series

The Miami Marlins snapped a 12-game losing streak with an 8-7 comeback win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday before beating them again Tuesday, 1-0.

Miami has now won two straight to improve to 54-54 entering Wednesday’s series finale against Philadelphia and announced some notable lineup changes.

Marlins Announce Kyle Stowers Decision

Stowers has spent most of his career as an outfielder, but he has recently seen more time at first base. After starting the last two games there, the Marlins will give him a break from the field Wednesday.

Stowers will remain in the lineup, batting seventh as the designated hitter.

Marlins 7/29 O. Lopez SS

H. Hernández LF

L. Hicks 1B

X. Edwards 2B

J. Sanoja RF

L. Jiménez 3B

K. Stowers DH

E. Ruiz CF

B. Navarreto C R. Gusto SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) July 29, 2026

Liam Hicks will start at first base, while the outfield will feature Heriberto Hernandez in left field, Esteury Ruiz in center field, and Javier Sanoja in right field.

Stowers’ 2026 Season

Stowers began the season on the injured list, so while he has not quite matched the production that earned him his first All-Star selection in 2025 — when he batted .288 with 25 home runs and 73 RBIs — he has still put together a solid season.

Through 83 games, Stowers is slashing .235/.450/.768 with 73 hits, 14 home runs, and 46 RBIs.

Marlins Right Now

In June and into early July, the Marlins were playing like one of the hottest teams in baseball and even worked their way into the National League playoff race.

While they remain in the mix, Miami trails the Washington Nationals, Philadelphia Phillies, and Atlanta Braves by 9.0 games in the NL East and sits 2.0 games behind the final National League Wild Card spot.

Following Wednesday’s series finale, the Marlins will begin a four-game road series against the New York Mets before traveling to Atlanta for a three-game set against the Braves.