Marlins’ Cy Young Winner Sounds the Alarm After Latest Blowup

The Miami Marlins‘ Sandy Alcantara isn’t pitching like an ace. And right now, the Marlins aren’t just losing games—they’re losing time, trade leverage, and arguably their best chip to reboot a broken roster.

Friday night in Anaheim felt like déjà vu. Alcantara looked sharp early, then unraveled in a sixth-inning implosion, leaving the mound after allowing six runs (five earned) on 100 pitches. It was his fifth early exit in ten starts, raising his ERA to a jarring 8.04—the highest among MLB starters with 10+ starts.

These issues aren’t about a one-off bad inning. They’re about a trend that’s becoming alarmingly consistent.

“I Don’t Know, Man”

Those were Alcantara’s own words postgame, and they speak volumes. “I think I’m just getting stuck in the same inning… Maybe I miss too much in the middle, maybe try to be too perfect,” he said. His tone wasn’t defeated, but it wasn’t convincing either.

He admitted a loss of confidence in his go-to weapons: the two-seamer and changeup. Instead, he’s leaned on a four-seamer that lacks the movement of his elite arsenal pre-Tommy John surgery. He’s missing barrels less, and middle-middle more.

The results are what you’d expect. A blow-up inning here, a hanging off-speed pitch there. And what was the value that once made him a crown jewel in Miami? It’s fading fast.

The Trade Clock Is Ticking

The Marlins are 19-30. Miami is not turning this season around. While they’ve already embraced the fire sale approach in previous years, this one is different: They have a Cy Young winner on the block.

Or do they?

A healthy Alcantara with ace-level results would’ve fetched a major haul—think elite prospects, MLB-ready pitching, and even controllable bats. But what GM will empty the farm system for a guy with an 8.00+ ERA and a surgically repaired elbow?

Every rough outing chips away at his value. And worse, every postgame quote that sounds like confusion or loss of command is more fuel for rival scouts to justify lowball offers.

Manager Still Believes—But Buyers Might Not

“It’s been like one inning, the last really three or four starts,” said manager Clayton McCullough. “That have kind of made it look a little bit differently. So it’ll turn his way.”

That might be true. Alcantara still flashes 98 on the gun. He still has the pedigree. But if you’re the Marlins, this is no longer a waiting game. You must decide whether you’re selling low or hoping he turns the corner before the deadline. And that window gets smaller with every tick of the radar gun that isn’t accompanied by swings and misses.

Sandy Isn’t Delusional. He’s Just Honest.

“I know I won the Cy Young in 2022, but that’s passed away,” Alcantara said. “I’ve got to think on my next day.”

It’s a sobering admission from a player who’s not making excuses. But for the Marlins, it’s also a warning. Alcantara knows he’s not himself. And that means buyers know it, too.

Miami’s Dilemma

Keep him, and you risk more deterioration—or worse, injury. Trade him now, and you accept pennies on the dollar. It’s the harsh reality of relying on fragile assets.

But one thing’s clear: if Alcantara doesn’t flip the script soon, he won’t just be a former ace with an identity crisis but a sunk cost. And the Marlins can’t afford too many more of those.