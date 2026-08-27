Milwaukee Brewers Announce Abner Uribe Injury News Before Mets Finale

The Milwaukee Brewers secured their 82nd win of the 2026 season with an 8-1 victory over the New York Mets. Before the third game of the series, they announced Abner Uribe news.

Milwaukee Brewers Announce Abner Uribe Injury News

The Brewers have two pieces of information regarding Uribe’s return from injury.

On the Brewers’ official injury report, they announce the soonest Uribe can return to the MLB team.

“Expected return: As soon as Aug. 28,” the report states. “Sent to High-A Wisconsin on Aug. 25 to begin a rehab assignment. He is eligible to be reinstated from the IL beginning Aug. 26, but the Brewers’ injury report was updated to project a late-August/early-September comeback. Based on bullpen needs, that timeline could be accelerated.”

Additionally, MLB insider Sophia Minnaert confirms the potential timeline.

“Brewers updates: • Jake Bauers is missing a second game after he was diagnosed with shin splints. He will be day-to-day as they try to alleviate his symptoms. • Abner Uribe will likely rejoin the team this weekend. • Jojo Romero will continue his rehab assignment,” Minnaert reports in a social media post.

Uribe is currently recovering from a right forearm flexor strain.

Looking at Abner Uribe’s Return From Injury

Uribe is a 26-year-old reliever who is currently on a rehab assignment.

He has pitched in one game during his rehab assignment. In Uribe’s single contest with the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, he pitched one inning, recording one strikeout and one walk with 18 pitches.

Before he went down with injury, he was enjoying a solid season with the Brewers.

In 49 appearances, Uribe has recorded 48 strikeouts, 18 holds, six saves, and a 2.05 ERA. Additionally, he has a 4-2 win-loss record to go along with a 1.03 WHIP.

Uribe’s Future With The Milwaukee Brewers

Before Uribe sustained his injury, he was the setup man in the Brewers bullpen.

Given his inexpensive contract ($794,008) and the fact that he is under team control until 2028, it’s safe to assume that he will continue in his role.

Compared to other MLB contenders, the Brewers operate on a more modest budget. The Brewers are in the lower half of payroll in the league, so keeping a player with an inexpensive contract seems like a no-brainer.

As long as the Brewers remain contenders next year, there is no reason to think that Uribe won’t be in the bullpen for years to come.