Brewers Closer Suspended For ‘Unacceptable’ Celebration Toward Cardinals Dugout

Milwaukee Brewers closer Abner Uribe was at the center of a controversy. After striking out Alec Burleson to end an inning, Uribe turned towards the St. Louis Cardinals dugout and performed the DX triple chop celebration.

That celebration drew ire from the St. Louis Cardinals, Brewers manager Pat Murphy, and his teammates. Murphy condemned the celebration in his postgame presser, describing Uribe’s actions toward his opponents as “unacceptable”.

Now, Uribe faces further discipline from MLB for his on-field actions. Jeff Passan of ESPN reports that the Brewers right-hander has been suspended for one game for that celebration. Uribe is appealing the suspension, which allows him to pitch while it’s being resolved.

Uribe, 25, shares the closer duties with Trevor Megill in the Brewers bullpen. The flamethrowing closer has a 4.19 ERA and five saves in 21 appearances this season.

Brewers Reaction to Abner Uribe’s Strikeout Celebration

Immediately following the strikeout, which was confirmed after an ABS challenge from Burleson, Brewers manager Pat Murphy confronted his closer in the dugout. Murphy addressed that in his postgame presser following the game.

“That’s unacceptable. I don’t know what got over him, he’s been an emotional guy, but that kind of thing, that’s just not how we do things, and I was embarrassed by it. Why are we doing that in a 6-0 game? There must be something deeper there that I know nothing about.”

That something deeper from that game could have come earlier in the inning. Uribe buzzed a fastball near Ivan Herrera’s head, which the Cardinals’ designated hitter expressed displeasure over. Herrera finished the inning stranded at second, as Uribe went into his celebration.

“I love the kid, there’s so much good in the kid. He’s been great for us in so many ways, but that’s unacceptable. You can’t tolerate that. For his teammates and for anything else, that’s not going to be tolerated.”

Brewers star outfielder Christian Yelich was asked about the incident the following day. Yelich told MLB.com’s Adam McCalvy that the beef between the two clubs has been “handled”. Asked for further clarification on whether the matter was addressed strictly internally or with the Cardinals, he said “both”.

No Further Escalation from Cardinals Following Abner Uribe Celebration

McCalvy added that Cardinals manager Oli Marmol spoke to a member of the Brewers coaching staff and didn’t see a need to escalate in the series finale. And ultimately, they never did, despite the bad blood this series generated.

Milwaukee first baseman Jake Bauers was the only player hit by a pitch in the game for either club. That came on a Dustin May curveball in the second inning. Considering the pitch and the hitter, there was little intent behind that hit-by-pitch.

The series featured a lot of drama between the two clubs. Marmol was seen pointing at his ribs during a Christian Yelich at-bat in the series opener. Ahead of the series’ second game, the Cardinals manager had an altercation with Brewers hitting coach Daniel Vogelbach.

Ultimately, the Brewers rallied from being no-hit by May through seven innings to steal a 2-1 win over the Cardinals to complete a three-game sweep. Milwaukee has a solid lead in the National League Central, with a four-game lead over the Chicago Cubs entering play on May 29.