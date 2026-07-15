TRADE: Milwaukee Brewers to Acquire 2-Time World Series Champion From Houston Astros

The Milwaukee Brewers are finalizing a trade with the Houston Astros to acquire nine-year MLB veteran right-hander Lance McCullers Jr., according to MLB.com’s Brian McTaggart.

Via McTaggart on X: “Source: The Astros are finalizing a trade to send veteran RHP Lance McCullers Jr. to the Milwaukee Brewers.”

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, left-hander Colton Gordon is also going with McCullers to the Brewers in the trade.

McCullers has a no-trade clause, which he agreed to waive to go to Milwaukee, per The Athletic’s Chandler Rome.

McCullers is in the final year of a five-year, $85 million contract. He’s being paid $17 million this season. According to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, the Astros will pay a portion of what’s remaining on the contract.

TRADE: Milwaukee Brewers To Acquire 2-Time World Series Champion Lance McCullers Jr. From Houston Astros

McCullers, 32, has been on the injured list since mid-May with shoulder inflammation. The veteran right-hander has logged 39 1/3 innings over eight starts with the Astros this year, posting a 6.86 ERA with a 5.06 FIP, 1.53 WHIP, 43 strikeouts and 22 walks.

McCullers began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sugar Land on June 25. He’s made three starts so far, allowing three earned runs on nine hits and four walks across 11 innings.

More About Lance McCullers Jr.’s Career

McCullers has spent his entire professional career with the Astros. Houston drafted the right-hander in the first round (No. 41 overall) of the 2012 MLB Draft.

McCullers made his MLB debut with Houston in 2015. He won two World Series (2017 & 2022) with Houston and made the AL All-Star Team in 2017.

McCullers has dealt with numerous injuries throughout his big-league career. He missed the entirety of the 2019, 2023 and 2024 seasons. He made just eight starts in 2022 and 16 appearances in 2025.

McCullers had a strong rookie season (2015), recording a 3.22 ERA with 129 strikeouts in 125 2/3 innings across 22 starts. He followed with a solid 2016 season in limited action, recording a 3.22 ERA with 106 strikeouts in 81 innings over 14 starts.

In 2017, McCullers posted a 4.25 ERA with 132 strikeouts in 118 2/3 innings over 22 games. He played a huge role in helping the Astros win their first World Series title in franchise history, posting a remarkable 2.61 ERA with a 1.07 WHIP and 19 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings across five postseason appearances in 2017.

In his nine MLB seasons, McCullers has recorded a 3.85 ERA with a 1.30 WHIP, 904 strikeouts and 357 walks in 8813 1/3 innings across 154 appearances.

In 72 2/3 innings across 19 career postseason outings, McCullers has posted a strong 3.47 ERA with a 1.13 WHIP and 80 strikeouts.

More About Colton Gordon

The Astros drafted Gordon, 27, in the eighth round (No. 238 overall) of the 2021 MLB Draft.

Gordon made his MLB debut in 2025. In 95 1/3 innings across 24 starts over the past two seasons, Gordon has posted a poor 5.95 ERA with a 1.53 WHIP and 83 strikeouts.

While Gordon has struggled in the majors, he’s been successful at the Triple-A level, recording a 3.85 ERA with a 1.30 WHIP and 121 strikeouts over 93 1/3 innings.

Since the Brewers get six years of team control over Gordon, the Brewers are likely more interested in his services than McCullers. For Houston, this is clearly a salary dump move.