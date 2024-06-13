Milwaukee Brewers Employee Was Hired as ‘Female Assassin’ in Foiled Plot: Reports

Aimee Betro is a 44-year-old Milwaukee Brewers employee from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, who is accused of being a “female assassin” who unsuccessfully tried to shoot a boutique owner in a Birmingham, England, contract killing attempt, according to Daily Mail and Birmingham Live.

Daily Mail reported that Betro worked “as an administrator for the Milwaukee Brewers baseball team.” Heavy has reached out to the Milwaukee Brewers team for confirmation.

According to Birmingham Live, Betro was accused of being a “female assassin from America” who “tried to shoot a man in the street in Birmingham.”

The news site reported that a father and son, Mohammed Nazir and Mohammed Aslam, were found guilty after a trial at Birmingham Crown Court “of being involved in a bungled murder plot.” WGN-TV reported that the victim is the owner of a boutique shop in Birmingham. Betro’s name surfaced in that trial.

According to the Independent, Betro is “at large,” per prosecutors.

Aimee Betro’s Gun Jammed When She Confronted the Target While Wearing a Hijab, Reports Say

According to Birmingham Live, Betro was accused of being a “hired hitman” whose gun jammed when she confronted the target, Sikander Ali. She was wearing a Hijab at the time, Birmingham Live reported.

“She walked quite calmly towards Sikander Ali and was pointing a gun at him at head height,” prosecutor Kevin Hegarty said, according to Daily Beast. “As she got closer to Sikander Ali he saw her and he saw the gun and she pulled the trigger to fire the gun at him. Mercifully and luckily for him, the gun jammed.”

The site reported that there were conflicting reports on the target, with the newspaper reporting that Betro “may have actually intended to kill the man’s father Aslat Mahumad.”

She was accused of texting him, “Where are you hiding?” after the gun jamming incident, Birmingham Live reported.

The newspaper reported the father and son were both convicted of conspiracy to murder and other charges.

West Midlands police posted an update on the case, but the agency’s website has crashed.

Aimee Betro Is Accused of Using Fake Names at Hotels in England

Have you seen Aimee Betro, 44? Likely in IL or WI. She’s wanted for attempted murder in England. Has ties to Chicago & Milwaukee. https://t.co/KctNQt8PDW — Ms. Pistolicious (@mspistolicious) June 12, 2024

Birmingham Live reported that Betro, 44, of Wisconsin, fled England after the shooting and thus wasn’t tried there. She had used fake names while staying in hotels during the 2019 incident, the newspaper reported.

Public records show Betro, 44, with an address in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. It lists to a modest home worth about $200,000, per Zillow. She also has ties to Illinois, according to WGN-TV.

Daily Mail reported that Betro was accused of returning to the target’s home after the gun jammed in a taxi and firing three shots.

She is then accused of having texted Ali’s father, “Stop playing hide and seek,” Daily Mail reported. She is also accused of texting him, “You want to rip me off, you want to be a drugs kingpin go look at your house. I will show you. Watch your back. I will be shedding blood soon,” but he replied, “What are you talking about? I’m a family man I have never sold drugs in my life,” Daily Mail reported.

According to Daily Mail, Betro “studied early childhood education at a local college in Milwaukee.”

The father and son who were convicted were upset with Ali because of a “violent dispute at his boutique clothing store in Birmingham on July 21, 2018,” according to Daily Mail.