Milwaukee Brewers Star Prospect Makes Incredible History Amid Monster Season

The vibes are great with the Milwaukee Brewers right now. They just swept the Chicago Cubs in their three-game series and now have a 91-56 record on the season. With this, they are currently 10 games ahead of the Cubs for the first-place spot in the National League Central.

Yet, as excellent as the Brewers have been this season, they also have some promising prospects that they should be excited about for the future. In fact, one of their top prospects just so happened to make some history on Thursday.

Milwaukee Brewers Prospect Andrew Fischer Makes MiLB History

During Double-A Biloxi’s most recent game against Double-A Pensacola, Brewers prospect Andrew Fischer hit his 47th home run of the season. With this, he now has the most home runs by a minor league player in a single season during this century.

This is an incredible accomplishment for Fischer, and it shows just how much potential he has. With numbers like these, there is no question that he is getting the Brewers’ attention and has the potential to emerge as an impactful power hitter in the majors later down the road.

Looking at Fischer’s Historic 2026 Season in the Brewers’ System

Fischer has split this season between High-A Wisconsin and Double-A Biloxi. No matter the league, the 2025 first-round pick has been making a major impact at the plate.

In 54 games this season with High-A Wisconsin, Fischer has posted 20 home runs, 50 RBI, and a .298 batting average. With numbers like these, it makes sense that he earned a call-up to Double-A Biloxi, and he has been on fire since. In 69 games this campaign with Double-A Biloxi, he has 27 home runs, 63 RBI, and a .250 batting average.

With how much he is dominating at the plate, it is only a matter of time before Fischer lands a call-up to Triple-A Nashville.