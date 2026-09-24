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Milwaukee Brewers Quietly Announce 8 Roster Moves Amid Phillies Series

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Miami Marlins v Milwaukee Brewers
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MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - JULY 26: Manager Pat Murphy #21 of the Milwaukee Brewers walks back to dugout after making a pitching change in the sixth inning against the Miami Marlins at American Family Field on July 26, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

The Milwaukee Brewers are in the middle of a three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.

The Phillies won the first game of the series 6-4 on Tuesday. The Brewers won the second game 4-1 on Wednesday. The finale is scheduled to start at 5:05 p.m. CDT on Thursday.

Before Thursday’s game against the Phillies, the Brewers quietly announced eight roster moves in the organization.

Milwaukee Brewers Announce 8 Roster Moves Before Philadelphia Phillies Series Finale

Milwaukee Brewers Workout
GettyPHOENIX, ARIZONA – FEBRUARY 22: Manager Pat Murphy of the Milwaukee Brewers looks on during a spring training workout at American Family Fields of Phoenix on February 22, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Brewers activated seven players from the Double-A injured list on Thursday.

They also activated a player from the development list.

Milwaukee Brewers v Chicago Cubs
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 28: A detail of a Milwaukee Brewers hat prior to the game against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on August 28, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

From MiLB.com:

  • Biloxi Shuckers activated SS Luis Peña from the 7-day injured list.
  • Biloxi Shuckers activated RHP Yorman Galindez from the 7-day injured list.
  • Biloxi Shuckers activated LHP Sam Garcia from the 7-day injured list.
  • Biloxi Shuckers activated RHP Nick Merkel from the 7-day injured list.
  • Biloxi Shuckers activated DH Marco Dinges from the 7-day injured list.
  • Biloxi Shuckers activated C David García from the Development List.
  • Biloxi Shuckers activated LHP Anthony Flores from the 7-day injured list.
  • Biloxi Shuckers activated RHP Braylon Owens from the 7-day injured list.
Milwaukee Brewers v Baltimore Orioles
GettyBALTIMORE, MARYLAND – APRIL 13: A Milwaukee Brewers hat in the dugout during the game against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on April 13, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

These moves don’t mean much, as the Shuckers just finished their season.

Biloxi fell just short of a league title after losing 3-1 to the Rocket City Trash Pandas on Thursday.

Milwaukee Brewers Right Now

Milwaukee Brewers v Philadelphia Phillies
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 22: Colton Gordon #36 and William Contreras #24 of the Milwaukee Brewers react after a two-RBI single by Bryson Stott #5 of the Philadelphia Phillies (not pictured) in the eighth inning at Citizens Bank Park on September 22, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

The Brewers have already clinched a top-two seed in the National League, meaning they are guaranteed to play in the NLDS.

The Brewers are currently the top NL seed with a 99-59 record. The Los Angeles Dodgers are the second seed with a 97-61 record.

Milwaukee Brewers v Philadelphia Phillies
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 23: Christian Yelich #22 of the Milwaukee Brewers hits a solo home run in the second inning during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on September 23, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
After the Phillies series, the Brewers will finish the regular season with a three-game set against the St. Louis Cardinals in Milwaukee. Fans can watch tonight’s game between Milwaukee and Philadelphia on Brewers.TV.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Milwaukee Brewers Quietly Announce 8 Roster Moves Amid Phillies Series

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