MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - JULY 26: Manager Pat Murphy #21 of the Milwaukee Brewers walks back to dugout after making a pitching change in the sixth inning against the Miami Marlins at American Family Field on July 26, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)
The Brewers have already clinched a top-two seed in the National League, meaning they are guaranteed to play in the NLDS.
The Brewers are currently the top NL seed with a 99-59 record. The Los Angeles Dodgers are the second seed with a 97-61 record.
After the Phillies series, the Brewers will finish the regular season with a three-game set against the St. Louis Cardinals in Milwaukee.
Fans can watch tonight’s game between Milwaukee and Philadelphia on Brewers.TV.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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The Milwaukee Brewers quietly announced eight roster moves amid their series against the Philadelphia Phillies.
Milwaukee Brewers Quietly Announce 8 Roster Moves Amid Phillies Series