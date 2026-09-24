Milwaukee Brewers Quietly Announce 8 Roster Moves Amid Phillies Series

The Milwaukee Brewers are in the middle of a three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.

The Phillies won the first game of the series 6-4 on Tuesday. The Brewers won the second game 4-1 on Wednesday. The finale is scheduled to start at 5:05 p.m. CDT on Thursday.

Before Thursday’s game against the Phillies, the Brewers quietly announced eight roster moves in the organization.

Milwaukee Brewers Announce 8 Roster Moves Before Philadelphia Phillies Series Finale

Getty PHOENIX, ARIZONA – FEBRUARY 22: Manager Pat Murphy of the Milwaukee Brewers looks on during a spring training workout at American Family Fields of Phoenix on February 22, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Brewers activated seven players from the Double-A injured list on Thursday.

They also activated a player from the development list.

Getty CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 28: A detail of a Milwaukee Brewers hat prior to the game against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on August 28, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

From MiLB.com:

Getty BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – APRIL 13: A Milwaukee Brewers hat in the dugout during the game against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on April 13, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

These moves don’t mean much, as the Shuckers just finished their season.

Biloxi fell just short of a league title after losing 3-1 to the Rocket City Trash Pandas on Thursday.

Milwaukee Brewers Right Now

Getty PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 22: Colton Gordon #36 and William Contreras #24 of the Milwaukee Brewers react after a two-RBI single by Bryson Stott #5 of the Philadelphia Phillies (not pictured) in the eighth inning at Citizens Bank Park on September 22, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

The Brewers have already clinched a top-two seed in the National League, meaning they are guaranteed to play in the NLDS.

The Brewers are currently the top NL seed with a 99-59 record. The Los Angeles Dodgers are the second seed with a 97-61 record. After the Phillies series, the Brewers will finish the regular season with a three-game set against the St. Louis Cardinals in Milwaukee. Fans can watch tonight’s game between Milwaukee and Philadelphia on Brewers.TV.