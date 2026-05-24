Milwaukee Brewers Announce Christian Yelich Decision Before Dodgers Game

On Sunday, the Milwaukee Brewers will finish their series with the Los Angeles Dodgers in Wisconsin.

The series is tied up at 1-1.

Most recently, the Dodgers won by a score of 11-3 on Saturday.

Christian Yelich finished the loss with one walk, one run and two strikeouts.

Milwaukee Brewers Announce Christian Yelich Decision

For Sunday’s game, the Brewers have announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB wrote: “Brewers 5/24 J. Chourio LF B. Turang 2B W. Contreras C J. Bauers DH A. Vaughn 1B G. Mitchell CF S. Frelick RF J. Ortiz SS D. Hamilton 3B B. Sproat SP”

Yelich will not be in Sunday’s lineup.

The former MVP is batting .250 with 20 hits, three home runs, 13 RBI’s, 14 runs and three stolen bases in 22 games.

He is in his ninth season with the Brewers.

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying about the lineup:

@theotherRobin19: “No Yelich is interesting”

Hunter Baumgardt: “Garrett Mitchell back in the lineup for the first time since Wednesday. Christian Yelich gets the day off.”

@ExtinctKB: “Where’s Yeli”

@Alexrocks4u: “Yay & Ugh. Garrett Mitchell: Yay No Yelich: Ugh”

Brewers Right Now

The Brewers are 30-19 in 49 games, which has them at the top of the National League Central.

They have gone 7-3 over their last ten games (and are 16-10 in 26 games at home).

Following the Dodgers, the Brewers will remain at home to host the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday.

Dodgers Right Now