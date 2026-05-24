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Milwaukee Brewers Announce Christian Yelich Decision Before Dodgers Game

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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - MAY 18: Christian Yelich #22 of the Milwaukee Brewers rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run in the second inning of the game against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on May 18, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Zoe Davis/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the Milwaukee Brewers will finish their series with the Los Angeles Dodgers in Wisconsin.

The series is tied up at 1-1.

Most recently, the Dodgers won by a score of 11-3 on Saturday.

Christian Yelich finished the loss with one walk, one run and two strikeouts.

Milwaukee Brewers Announce Christian Yelich Decision

GettyBrice Turang #2 of the Milwaukee Brewers celebrates with Christian Yelich #22 after scoring a run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning at American Family Field on May 23, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

For Sunday’s game, the Brewers have announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB wrote: “Brewers 5/24 J. Chourio LF B. Turang 2B W. Contreras C J. Bauers DH A. Vaughn 1B G. Mitchell CF S. Frelick RF J. Ortiz SS D. Hamilton 3B B. Sproat SP”

Yelich will not be in Sunday’s lineup.

The former MVP is batting .250 with 20 hits, three home runs, 13 RBI’s, 14 runs and three stolen bases in 22 games.

He is in his ninth season with the Brewers.

Social Media Reacts

GettyChristian Yelich #22 of the Milwaukee Brewers takes batting practice before game against the New York Yankees at American Family Field on May 09, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Here’s what people were saying about the lineup:

@theotherRobin19: “No Yelich is interesting”

Hunter Baumgardt:Garrett Mitchell back in the lineup for the first time since Wednesday. Christian Yelich gets the day off.”

@ExtinctKB: “Where’s Yeli”

@Alexrocks4u: “Yay & Ugh. Garrett Mitchell: Yay No Yelich: Ugh”

Brewers Right Now

GettyChristian Yelich #22 of the Milwaukee Brewers hits a solo home run against the Minnesota Twins during the fifth inning of the game at Target Field on May 17, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The Brewers are 30-19 in 49 games, which has them at the top of the National League Central.

They have gone 7-3 over their last ten games (and are 16-10 in 26 games at home).

Following the Dodgers, the Brewers will remain at home to host the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday.

Dodgers Right Now

GettyTeoscar Hernández #37 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates as he runs the bases after hitting a three-run home run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the fourth inning at American Family Field on May 23, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. 

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Milwaukee Brewers Announce Christian Yelich Decision Before Dodgers Game

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