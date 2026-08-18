Milwaukee Brewers Announce Christian Yelich Decision Before Mariners Game

The Milwaukee Brewers are coming off a four-game series against the National League heavyweight, the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Brewers won three out of the four games, including Sunday’s finale 6-2.

After an off-day on Monday, Milwaukee will start a three-game series against the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday.

Christian Yelich Returns To Brewers Lineup

The Brewers revealed their starting lineup for their first game against the Mariners. 14-year veteran Christian Yelich returns to the lineup.

He will bat fifth in the order and be the designated hitter after missing Sunday’s game. William Contreras was the Brewers’ designated hitter on Sunday, but will return to the catcher position on Tuesday.

Also of note, Brice Turang will make his return at second base and leadoff the game.

Yelich played in three of the four games against the Dodgers. He went 1-for-12 and struck out 4 times.

The three-time All-Star will occupy a familiar spot in Tuesday’s lineup. Yelich has made 80 starts this season at the designated hitter spot.

The Brewers have rarely deployed the 34-year-old in the field. He has only made two appearances in left field this season.

Christian Yelich This Season

Yelich is having a down year in his 14th season in MLB. He is currently slashing .226/.307/.364 for a .672 OPS.

He is posting career lows in every major statistical category. The 2018 MVP has recorded 8 home runs and 40 RBIs in 86 games this season.

Looking at the Brewers

The Brewers currently hold the best record in MLB at 77-48. They are 2.5 games and 3 games ahead of the Los Angeles and Atlanta Braves in the National League standings.

Milwaukee also holds a 4.5-game lead over the Chicago Cubs for the NL Central.

The Brewers return home after a seven-game road trip along the West Coast. They finished with a combined 3-4 record against the San Diego Padres and Dodgers.

The team will face the Mariners (59-66) and Braves (74-51) during a six-game homestand.