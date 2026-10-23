Milwaukee Brewers Announce Official Brandon Woodruff Decision Before World Series

The World Series between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Tampa Bay Rays is almost here.

Game 1 of the Fall Classic at American Family Field in Milwaukee is scheduled to begin at 7:00 p.m. CDT on Friday.

Many were wondering whether veteran right-hander Brandon Woodruff, who hasn’t pitched since early July, would make Milwaukee’s World Series roster.

Those who were wondering officially have their answer.

Milwaukee Brewers Announce Official Brandon Woodruff News Before World Series vs. Tampa Bay Rays

Surprisingly, Woodruff, the longest-tenured Brewer, is on Milwaukee’s roster for the Fall Classic.

Fox Sports 920’s Hunter Baumgardt wrote on X:

“Brandon Woodruff is ON the World Series roster for the Milwaukee Brewers.”

“What a story. It was determined he’d need surgery in July, but he then healed enough in subsequent weeks to try to come back this season…and now he is set to pitch in the World Series. Incredible.”

Brandon Woodruff is ON the World Series roster for the Milwaukee Brewers. What a story. It was determined he’d need surgery in July, but he then healed enough in subsequent weeks to try to come back this season…and now he is set to pitch in the World Series. Incredible. https://t.co/FXrfICaXkF — Hunter Baumgardt (@hunterbonair) October 23, 2026

Looking at Brandon Woodruff

The Brewers have been without Woodruff for most of the season.

The right-hander was out for May and most of June with right shoulder inflammation.

Then, two weeks after being reinstated in late June, Woodruff was placed on the IL again due to his shoulder issue. He last appeared in a game on July 4.

Woodruff threw just 45 1/3 innings across nine outings this season. He posted a 2.98 ERA with a 0.84 WHIP and 47 strikeouts in 2026.

The Brewers selected Woodruff in the 11th round of the 2014 MLB Draft out of Mississippi State.

The right-hander has spent his entire career with the Brewers.

Woodruff made his MLB debut in 2017.

Throughout his career, Woodruff has posted 19.0 bWAR and a 3.10 ERA over 790 1/3 innings. He is a two-time All-Star.