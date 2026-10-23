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Milwaukee Brewers Announce Official Brandon Woodruff Decision Before World Series

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World Series: Tampa Bay Rays v Milwaukee Brewers - Workout Day
Getty
MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 22: Brandon Woodruff #53 of the Milwaukee Brewers speaks to media at a press conference during a workout day prior to game on of the 2026 World Series between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on October 22, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

The World Series between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Tampa Bay Rays is almost here.

Game 1 of the Fall Classic at American Family Field in Milwaukee is scheduled to begin at 7:00 p.m. CDT on Friday.

World Series: Tampa Bay Rays v Milwaukee Brewers - Workout Day
GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 22: World Series signage is seen during a workout day prior to game on of the 2026 World Series between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on October 22, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

Many were wondering whether veteran right-hander Brandon Woodruff, who hasn’t pitched since early July, would make Milwaukee’s World Series roster.

Those who were wondering officially have their answer.

Milwaukee Brewers Announce Official Brandon Woodruff News Before World Series vs. Tampa Bay Rays

World Series: Tampa Bay Rays v Milwaukee Brewers - Workout Day
GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 22: Brandon Woodruff #53 of the Milwaukee Brewers speaks to media at a press conference during a workout day prior to game on of the 2026 World Series between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on October 22, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Surprisingly, Woodruff, the longest-tenured Brewer, is on Milwaukee’s roster for the Fall Classic.

Fox Sports 920’s Hunter Baumgardt wrote on X:

“Brandon Woodruff is ON the World Series roster for the Milwaukee Brewers.”

“What a story. It was determined he’d need surgery in July, but he then healed enough in subsequent weeks to try to come back this season…and now he is set to pitch in the World Series. Incredible.”

Looking at Brandon Woodruff

National League Division Series: San Diego Padres v Milwaukee Brewers - Game One
GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 03: Brandon Woodruff #53 of the Milwaukee Brewers speaks to the media before game one of the National League Division Series against the San Diego Padres at American Family Field on October 03, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

The Brewers have been without Woodruff for most of the season.

The right-hander was out for May and most of June with right shoulder inflammation.

Chicago Cubs v Milwaukee Brewers
GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – JUNE 28: Brandon Woodruff #53 of the Milwaukee Brewers walks back to the dugout in the fourth inning against the Chicago Cubs at American Family Field on June 28, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Then, two weeks after being reinstated in late June, Woodruff was placed on the IL again due to his shoulder issue. He last appeared in a game on July 4.

Woodruff threw just 45 1/3 innings across nine outings this season. He posted a 2.98 ERA with a 0.84 WHIP and 47 strikeouts in 2026.

Pittsburgh Pirates v Milwaukee Brewers
GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – APRIL 24: Brandon Woodruff #53 of the Milwaukee Brewers throws a pitch in the first inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at American Family Field on April 24, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

The Brewers selected Woodruff in the 11th round of the 2014 MLB Draft out of Mississippi State.

The right-hander has spent his entire career with the Brewers.

Milwaukee Brewers v Pittsburgh Pirates
GettyPITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 06: Brandon Woodruff #53 of the Milwaukee Brewers pitches in the first inning during the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on September 6, 2025 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

Woodruff made his MLB debut in 2017.

Throughout his career, Woodruff has posted 19.0 bWAR and a 3.10 ERA over 790 1/3 innings. He is a two-time All-Star.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Milwaukee Brewers Announce Official Brandon Woodruff Decision Before World Series

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