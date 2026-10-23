MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 22: Brandon Woodruff #53 of the Milwaukee Brewers speaks to media at a press conference during a workout day prior to game on of the 2026 World Series between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on October 22, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)
“Brandon Woodruff is ON the World Series roster for the Milwaukee Brewers.”
“What a story. It was determined he’d need surgery in July, but he then healed enough in subsequent weeks to try to come back this season…and now he is set to pitch in the World Series. Incredible.”
Brandon Woodruff is ON the World Series roster for the Milwaukee Brewers.
What a story. It was determined he’d need surgery in July, but he then healed enough in subsequent weeks to try to come back this season…and now he is set to pitch in the World Series. Incredible. https://t.co/FXrfICaXkF
Throughout his career, Woodruff has posted 19.0 bWAR and a 3.10 ERA over 790 1/3 innings. He is a two-time All-Star.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
Milwaukee Brewers Announce Official Brandon Woodruff Decision Before World Series