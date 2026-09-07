Milwaukee Brewers Suddenly Promote 25-Year-Old Before Cubs Series

The Milwaukee Brewers will begin their three-game series against the Chicago Cubs on Monday. The Brewers will be looking to start the series off on the right foot after losing each of their last two games against the Cincinnati Reds.

Ahead of their series against the Cubs, the Brewers have promoted one of their pitchers.

Milwaukee Brewers Promote Brandon Sproat to Major League Roster

The Brewers have announced that they have promoted Brandon Sproat to their major league roster from Triple-A Nashville. In addition, Milwaukee shared that pitcher Grant Anderson has been placed on the 15-day injured list due to right biceps inflammation.

Sproat landing this call-up to Milwaukee’s major league roster comes a month after he was optioned to Triple-A Nashville by the NL Central club. Now, Sproat will be looking to impress after getting another chance on Milwaukee’s major league roster.

Sproat’s 2026 Season with the Brewers So Far

Sproat has appeared in 21 games this season with the Brewers, where he has posted a 3-7 record, a 5.27 ERA, and 100 strikeouts. This is after he posted a 0-2 record, a 4.79 ERA, and 17 strikeouts in his first four career MLB games last season with the New York Mets.

Down with Triple-A Nashville, Sproat has posted a 0-1 record, a 4.00 ERA, and 27 strikeouts this season. Overall, he has had some success after being sent down to Triple-A Nashville. Now, he will be looking to prove that he belongs in the majors after landing this latest call-up to Milwaukee’s roster.