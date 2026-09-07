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Milwaukee Brewers Suddenly Promote 25-Year-Old Before Cubs Series

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Pittsburgh Pirates v Milwaukee Brewers
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MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - AUGUST 03: Brandon Sproat #23 of the Milwaukee Brewers pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the first inning at American Family Field on August 03, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

The Milwaukee Brewers will begin their three-game series against the Chicago Cubs on Monday. The Brewers will be looking to start the series off on the right foot after losing each of their last two games against the Cincinnati Reds.

Ahead of their series against the Cubs, the Brewers have promoted one of their pitchers.

Milwaukee Brewers Promote Brandon Sproat to Major League Roster

Milwaukee Brewers v San Francisco Giants
GettySAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – JULY 27: Brandon Sproat #23 of the Milwaukee Brewers pitches against the San Francisco Giants in the bottom of the first inning at Oracle Park on July 27, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

The Brewers have announced that they have promoted Brandon Sproat to their major league roster from Triple-A Nashville. In addition, Milwaukee shared that pitcher Grant Anderson has been placed on the 15-day injured list due to right biceps inflammation.

Sproat landing this call-up to Milwaukee’s major league roster comes a month after he was optioned to Triple-A Nashville by the NL Central club. Now, Sproat will be looking to impress after getting another chance on Milwaukee’s major league roster.

Sproat’s 2026 Season with the Brewers So Far

Milwaukee Brewers v Cincinnati Reds
GettyCINCINNATI, OHIO – JUNE 23: Brandon Sproat #23 of the Milwaukee Brewers pitches in the first inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on June 23, 2026 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Sproat has appeared in 21 games this season with the Brewers, where he has posted a 3-7 record, a 5.27 ERA, and 100 strikeouts. This is after he posted a 0-2 record, a 4.79 ERA, and 17 strikeouts in his first four career MLB games last season with the New York Mets.

Down with Triple-A Nashville, Sproat has posted a 0-1 record, a 4.00 ERA, and 27 strikeouts this season. Overall, he has had some success after being sent down to Triple-A Nashville. Now, he will be looking to prove that he belongs in the majors after landing this latest call-up to Milwaukee’s roster.

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

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Milwaukee Brewers Suddenly Promote 25-Year-Old Before Cubs Series

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