Milwaukee Brewers Provide Brandon Woodruff Injury Update After Diamondbacks Loss

For the second time this season, Brandon Woodruff exited a start with a shoulder injury. The Milwaukee Brewers took out the veteran starter in the fourth inning of their 4-3 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field

Brewers manager Pat Murphy told reporters, including Fox Sports Radio Wisconsin’s Hunter Baumgardt, that the injury is in the same spot as his previous one. Murphy already announced that Woodruff is headed for the 15-day injured list.

A roster move will come before the rubber match against Arizona. Woodruff’s placement on the IL will likely be one of the transactions.

The right-hander started the game averaging 91.1 MPH in the first inning. However, his velocity took a steep dive in his final two innings. Woodruff was averaging 87.1 and 86.6 MPH before exiting the game with trainer Brad Epstein.

How Long Brandon Woodruff Could Be Down

Brandon Woodruff’s latest injury will have major consequences for the Brewers. It will force them to reconsider their rotation strategy as they close in on the August 3 trade deadline.

This also marks the second time the right-hander has exited a start against Arizona. The previous time came on April 30, leading to about a six-week stint on the injured list. Woodruff had just recently returned to the rotation.

Since it’s a similar injury to the previous one, the Brewers should have a relative timeline for a return. Woodruff missed 52 days with the previous shoulder injury. On a similar return path, that would estimate his return to be around August 25.

With a potential late-August return, Woodruff has to avoid any setbacks in his rehab. Any delay likely removes him from the rotation for the rest of the season and could affect his potential role for the postseason.

Woodruff has dealt with recurring shoulder issues since October 2023. Injuries have limited him to 33 starts since the start of that season.

Despite the injuries, the Brewers brought back the right-hander on the qualifying offer. While Woodruff has been an effective starter, with a 2.70 ERA over that stretch, his availability has created issues for the club.

Milwaukee will have to be cognizant of that when they set up their roster for the postseason.

Replacing Brandon Woodruff in the Brewers Rotation

With Woodruff headed to the injured list, the Brewers will have to find a replacement in their rotation. Logan Henderson could be their choice, as the right-hander completed a 68-pitch rehab assignment.

Pat Murphy said that Henderson’s next start will be with Milwaukee. Since the right-hander’s last rehab start came on July 3, he can assume Woodruff’s spot on five days’ rest. That would come on July 9, the Brewers’ series finale against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Despite the Woodruff injury, the Brewers are getting healthier with their rotation depth. In addition to Henderson, right-hander Coleman Crow has started a rehab assignment. Crow pitched three scoreless innings with Triple-A Nashville.

The Brewers are sitting pretty in the National League Central standings. They got some help from the St. Louis Cardinals, who have taken the first two games against the Chicago Cubs. Milwaukee has a six-game lead over Chicago for first place.

However, the Brewers have their sights on accomplishing more than winning the division again. To go on a deep postseason run like in 2025, they may need to acquire a frontline starter at the deadline.