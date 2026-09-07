Milwaukee Brewers Get Positive Injury Update on 9-Year Veteran Pitcher

The Milwaukee Brewers got a positive update on a veteran pitcher.

Milwaukee started a pivotal three-game series at home against the Chicago Cubs on Monday.

The Brewers won the first game of the series 4-3. With the win, Milwaukee improved to 89-56 and is now 8 games up on the Cubs for the top spot in the NL Central.

Milwaukee Brewers Announce Brandon Woodruff Update

Milwaukee did get some positive injury news during its series against the Cubs.

The Brewers have been without 9-year MLB pitcher Brandon Woodruff since he was placed on the IL on July 5. He was transferred to the 60-day IL on July 12. At the time, it was believed his season was over, yet, there is a small chance the right-hander can return this year.

“Has a “low possibility” of potentially returning in 2026, per manager Pat Murphy, but is giving it a try. Scheduled to begin week three of a five-week throwing program on Sept. 9,” the MLB.com injury update read.

Woodruff returning this year would be a boost to the Brewers’ pitching staff. Even if he can’t build up enough to be a starter, he could very well be a one- or two-inning reliever. Woodruff is 2-2 with a 2.98 ERA in 9 starts this season, as he was having a solid year before the right shoulder injury.

Woodruff has spent his entire career with the Brewers organization after he was selected in the 11th round of the 2014 MLB Draft out of Mississippi State. He’s a two-time MLB All-Star.

Milwaukee Right Now

The Brewers have been one of the best teams in baseball all season long, and that continued on Monday.

Milwaukee got a big series-opening win over the Cubs to put even more distance between them in the standings.

“It’s obviously not the playoffs, but it’s a mini-playoff atmosphere,” Christian Yelich said. “It’s probably the closest you can get before the postseason. Any time our teams get together, no matter what time of year it is, it’s big games, big series. You’ve got to go make plays to win.”

Milwaukee is getting closer to clinching a fourth consecutive division crown, and Cubs manager Craig Counsell knows the Brewers are a tough team to beat.

“When you play the best teams in the league, you’ve got to do a lot of things right to beat them,” Counsell said. “We did a lot of things right, but you’ve almost got to do everything right to beat them.”

The second game of the series will go down on Tuesday with the first pitch set for 7:40 p.m. ET.