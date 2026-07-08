Brewers Get Concerning Injury Update on Brandon Woodruff’s Shoulder During Cardinals Series

The Milwaukee Brewers provided an update on injured starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff. Hunter Baumgardt of Fox Sports Radio Wisconsin reports that imaging revealed a new injury to the anterior shoulder capsule. Woodruff will consult with Dr. Keith Meister, who performed his surgery in 2023.

To say the least, that is not an encouraging update for either Woodruff or the Brewers. The right-hander’s visit with Dr. Meister is likely to determine if he’ll undergo the knife again. Doing so will mean a lengthy recovery period of 12-14 months, according to a study published on the National Institute of Health’s website.

Milwaukee will have to prepare for the contingency that Woodruff has thrown his last pitch of the season, if not his last as a Brewer. The right-hander returned after accepting a $22.05 million qualifying offer. He’ll become a free agent at the conclusion of the season.

Replacing Brandon Woodruff in the Rotation

Brandon Woodruff suffered a shoulder injury in his start against the Arizona Diamondbacks on July 5. It marked the second time his shoulder has put him on the injured list this season, as he’s battled recurring problems in the area since 2023.

The Brewers did get some good news with their rotation. Logan Henderson is set to come off the injured list and start against the St. Louis Cardinals on July 9. Henderson will take Woodruff’s spot in the rotation.

The club also has Coleman Crow and Robert Gasser as depth options in the minor leagues. Crow is currently on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Nashville. Gasser is on an optional assignment with Nashville as well, but can’t be called up until after the All-Star Break unless he’s replacing an injured pitcher.

Both pitchers should be solid internal options to hold the club over until they can make a move ahead of the August 3 trade deadline. With Milwaukee’s biggest obstacle to a World Series championship being the Los Angeles Dodgers, they’ll need to add some reinforcements.