Milwaukee Brewers’ Brandon Woodruff Announces Update Before Padres Series

The Milwaukee Brewers have been without right-hander Brandon Woodruff for most of the season.

The right-hander was out for May and most of June with right shoulder inflammation.

Then, two weeks after being reinstated in late June, Woodruff was placed on the IL again due to his shoulder issue. He last appeared in a game on July 4.

Ahead of the National League Division Series against the San Diego Padres, Woodruff announced an update on his recovery.

Milwaukee Brewers’ Brandon Woodruff Announces Update Before NLDS vs. Padres

From MLB.com’s Adam McCalvy on X: “I know the clock is ticking against me,” Brandon Woodruff said. “But I’m trying, that’s for sure. Whether it’s smart or not, I don’t know. But if it means pitching in the World Series …”

On Friday, Woodruff made 75-90 throws out to 120 feet on flat ground. He finished with 20 high-intensity deliveries from 60 feet, according to McCalvy.

Woodruff has thrown just 45 1/3 innings across nine outings this season. He has posted a 2.98 ERA with a 0.84 WHIP and 47 strikeouts in 2026.

Looking at Brandon Woodruff’s Career

The Brewers selected Woodruff in the 11th round of the 2014 MLB Draft out of Mississippi State.

The right-hander has spent his entire career with the Brewers. He made his MLB debut in 2017.

Throughout his career, Woodruff has posted 19.0 bWAR and a 3.10 ERA over 790 1/3 innings. He is a two-time All-Star.

Injuries have derailed Woodruff’s career lately. The right-hander pitched just 11 games in 2023, none in 2024 and 12 last year.

Looking at the Milwaukee Brewers

The Brewers set a franchise record with 103 regular-season wins this year. They had the best record in all of baseball.

Milwaukee is the No. 1 seed in the National League.

At the conclusion of the regular season, the Brewers knew they would play the winner of the National League Wild Card Series between the Padres and Chicago Cubs in the NLDS.

The Padres swept the Cubs in two games.

Here is the schedule for the NLDS between the Brewers and Padres:

Game 1: 7:30 p.m. CDT on Saturday, Oct. 3

Game 2: 3:00 p.m. CDT on Sunday, Oct. 4

Game 3: 8:30 p.m. CDT on Tuesday, Oct. 6

Game 4 (if necessary): 9:00 p.m. CDT on Wednesday, Oct. 7

Game 5 (if necessary): 3:30 p.m. CDT on Friday, Oct. 9

All of the games will be available to watch on FS1 and Fox One.

NL Cy Young favorite Jacob Misiorowski will start for Milwaukee in Game 1. Logan Henderson will start Game 2. The Brewers haven’t announced their starters for the rest of the series. The Padres haven’t announced any of their starting pitching plans.