Woodruff has thrown just 45 1/3 innings across nine outings this season. He has posted a 2.98 ERA with a 0.84 WHIP and 47 strikeouts in 2026.
If Woodruff is able to pitch this season, it’ll almost certainly be out of the bullpen.
It seems doubtful Woodruff will return during the regular season at this point, but he could pitch in the postseason if the Brewers make a deep run.
Looking at Brandon Woodruff’s Career
The Brewers selected Woodruff in the 11th round of the 2014 MLB Draft out of Mississippi State.
The right-hander has spent his entire career with the Brewers. He made his MLB debut in 2017.
Throughout his career, Woodruff has posted 19.0 bWAR and a 3.10 ERA over 790 1/3 innings. He is a two-time All-Star.
Injuries have derailed Woodruff’s career lately. The right-hander pitched just 11 games in 2023, none in 2024 and 12 last year.
Milwaukee Brewers Right Now
The Brewers won six of their last 10 games. They are coming off a 2-1 series victory over the Cincinnati Reds.
Milwaukee has the best record in MLB at 93-57. The club has already clinched a postseason berth and has a 9 1/2 game lead over the second-place Chicago Cubs in the NL Central standings.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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The Milwaukee Brewers announced an update on right-hander Brandon Woodruff ahead of their series against the Pirates.
Milwaukee Brewers Announce Brandon Woodruff Update Before Pirates Series