Milwaukee Brewers Announce Brandon Woodruff Update Before Pirates Series

The Milwaukee Brewers have been without right-hander Brandon Woodruff for most of the season.

The right-hander was out for May and most of June with right shoulder inflammation.

Then, two weeks after being reinstated in late June, Woodruff was placed on the IL again due to his shoulder issue. He last appeared in a game on July 4.

Ahead of Tuesday night’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, the Brewers announced an update on Woodruff’s recovery.

Milwaukee Brewers Announce Brandon Woodruff News Before Pirates Game

MLB.com’s Adam McCalvy wrote on X: Latest from the Brewers on Brandon Woodruff: He’s throwing out to 105 feet. The plan is to “re-evaluate for mound readiness at the end of September. Return TBD.”

Woodruff has thrown just 45 1/3 innings across nine outings this season. He has posted a 2.98 ERA with a 0.84 WHIP and 47 strikeouts in 2026.

If Woodruff is able to pitch this season, it’ll almost certainly be out of the bullpen.

It seems doubtful Woodruff will return during the regular season at this point, but he could pitch in the postseason if the Brewers make a deep run.

Looking at Brandon Woodruff’s Career

The Brewers selected Woodruff in the 11th round of the 2014 MLB Draft out of Mississippi State.

The right-hander has spent his entire career with the Brewers. He made his MLB debut in 2017.

Throughout his career, Woodruff has posted 19.0 bWAR and a 3.10 ERA over 790 1/3 innings. He is a two-time All-Star.

Injuries have derailed Woodruff’s career lately. The right-hander pitched just 11 games in 2023, none in 2024 and 12 last year.

Milwaukee Brewers Right Now

The Brewers won six of their last 10 games. They are coming off a 2-1 series victory over the Cincinnati Reds.

Milwaukee has the best record in MLB at 93-57. The club has already clinched a postseason berth and has a 9 1/2 game lead over the second-place Chicago Cubs in the NL Central standings.