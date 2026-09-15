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Milwaukee Brewers Announce Brandon Woodruff Update Before Pirates Series

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Brandon Woodruff
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The Milwaukee Brewers announced an update on Brandon Woodruff in the middle of their series against the Atlanta Braves.

The Milwaukee Brewers have been without right-hander Brandon Woodruff for most of the season.

The right-hander was out for May and most of June with right shoulder inflammation.

Milwaukee Brewers v Cincinnati Reds
GettyCINCINNATI, OHIO – JUNE 22: Brandon Woodruff #53 of the Milwaukee Brewers throws a pitch against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on June 22, 2026 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Then, two weeks after being reinstated in late June, Woodruff was placed on the IL again due to his shoulder issue. He last appeared in a game on July 4.

Ahead of Tuesday night’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, the Brewers announced an update on Woodruff’s recovery.

Milwaukee Brewers Announce Brandon Woodruff News Before Pirates Game

Milwaukee Brewers v Arizona Diamondbacks
GettyPHOENIX, ARIZONA – JULY 04: Brandon Woodruff #53 of the Milwaukee Brewers delivers a first inning pitch against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on July 04, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

MLB.com’s Adam McCalvy wrote on X: Latest from the Brewers on Brandon Woodruff: He’s throwing out to 105 feet. The plan is to “re-evaluate for mound readiness at the end of September. Return TBD.”

Woodruff has thrown just 45 1/3 innings across nine outings this season. He has posted a 2.98 ERA with a 0.84 WHIP and 47 strikeouts in 2026.

Chicago Cubs v Milwaukee Brewers
GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – JUNE 28: Brandon Woodruff #53 of the Milwaukee Brewers walks back to the dugout in the fourth inning against the Chicago Cubs at American Family Field on June 28, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

If Woodruff is able to pitch this season, it’ll almost certainly be out of the bullpen.

It seems doubtful Woodruff will return during the regular season at this point, but he could pitch in the postseason if the Brewers make a deep run.

Looking at Brandon Woodruff’s Career

2019 MLB All-Star Game, presented by Mastercard
GettyCLEVELAND, OHIO – JULY 09: Brandon Woodruff #53 of the Milwaukee Brewers during the 2019 MLB All-Star Game at Progressive Field on July 09, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

The Brewers selected Woodruff in the 11th round of the 2014 MLB Draft out of Mississippi State.

The right-hander has spent his entire career with the Brewers. He made his MLB debut in 2017.

Arizona Diamondbacks v Milwaukee Brewers
GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – APRIL 30: Brandon Woodruff #53 of the Milwaukee Brewers throws a pitch in the first inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at American Family Field on April 30, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

Throughout his career, Woodruff has posted 19.0 bWAR and a 3.10 ERA over 790 1/3 innings. He is a two-time All-Star.

Injuries have derailed Woodruff’s career lately. The right-hander pitched just 11 games in 2023, none in 2024 and 12 last year.

Milwaukee Brewers Right Now

Cincinnati Reds v Milwaukee Brewers
GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – SEPTEMBER 11: Garrett Mitchell #5 of the Milwaukee Brewers is congratulated by William Contreras #24 after hitting a grand slam home run in the fifth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at American Family Field on September 11, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

The Brewers won six of their last 10 games. They are coming off a 2-1 series victory over the Cincinnati Reds.

Milwaukee has the best record in MLB at 93-57. The club has already clinched a postseason berth and has a 9 1/2 game lead over the second-place Chicago Cubs in the NL Central standings.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Milwaukee Brewers Announce Brandon Woodruff Update Before Pirates Series

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