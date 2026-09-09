Milwaukee Brewers Announce Christian Yelich Change Before Cubs Series Finale

The Milwaukee Brewers have edged out the Chicago Cubs in each of their first two series games this week, beating them 4-3 on both Monday and Tuesday.

Now, ahead of Wednesday’s finale as they go for the series sweep, Brewers manager Pat Murphy made a few changes to his starting lineup, one of which involves veteran Christian Yelich, who didn’t start Tuesday but entered the game late as a pinch hitter and recorded a hit and a run.

Brewers Announce Yelich Change

Murphy is putting Yelich back into the starting lineup Wednesday, and he’ll be slotted as the designated hitter, where he’s spent most of his time this season with Milwaukee. He’ll bat fifth in the order.

Here’s the Brewers’ full lineup:

Via Underdog MLB: “Brewers 9/9 J. Chourio LF B. Turang 2B W. Contreras C A. Vaughn 1B C. Yelich DH S. Frelick RF J. Ortiz 3B G. Mitchell CF C. Pratt SS L. Henderson SP.”

Brewers 9/9 J. Chourio LF

B. Turang 2B

W. Contreras C

A. Vaughn 1B

C. Yelich DH

S. Frelick RF

J. Ortiz 3B

G. Mitchell CF

C. Pratt SS L. Henderson SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) September 9, 2026

Yelich’s 2026 Season

At 34 years old and in his 14th season, Yelich isn’t the same player he once was, but he remains highly productive for the best team in the majors.

He’s played in 105 games this season and logged 394 at-bats, recording 61 runs, 95 hits, 10 home runs and 50 RBIs while batting .241 with a .386 slugging percentage and a .706 OPS.

Looking at the Brewers

Milwaukee enters Wednesday’s game as the first team to reach 90 wins, going 90-56 overall and holding the top spot in both the NL Central and the National League with 16 regular-season games remaining.

They’ll have Thursday off before beginning a weekend series at home against the Cincinnati Reds on Friday.