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Brewers’ Brandon Woodruff Decision Changes World Series Game 4 Pitching Plan

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ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 26: Brandon Woodruff #53 of the Milwaukee Brewers reacts after defeating the Tampa Bay Rays in game three of the 2026 World Series at Tropicana Field on October 26, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

The Milwaukee Brewers are one win away from their first-ever World Series title.

And with a 3-0 lead on the Tampa Bay Rays, they’ll get four chances to close it out, if needed.

Their latest victory came in dominant 10-1 fashion on Monday night at Tropicana Field. The Brewers scored eight runs with two outs in the fifth inning, and the rest was just a matter of procedure. The Rays weren’t coming back from that.

With such a big and unexpected lead, the Brewers then got to be creative with how they handled their pitching, and that involved Brandon Woodruff.

Woodruff hadn’t been a sure thing to be available at all in this postseason due to injury, but he ended up added to the World Series roster.

The Brewers used him for the ninth inning on Monday, his first appearance.

The Woodruff opportunity was cool for everyone involved, but it does alter the Game 4 pitching plans a bit for the Brewers.

Brandon Woodruff Pitching Plan Change

Woodruff told reporters after Game 3 that the plan had been for him to open Game 4.

It’s not clear if the Brewers would still consider that with their pitcher just coming off injury and having pitched an inning the night before.

The Brewers have options, and they’ve got a big series lead, so this doesn’t put them in too tough a spot. It’s just interesting that Milwaukee chose to go this direction instead.

Brewers’ Game 4 Pitching Plans

Shane Drohan has been comfortable as an opener and would probably hold that role if Woodruff indeed is held out of action.

The Brewers seem likely to go with Dustin May as the long guy, so he’d also be an option simply to start.

Regardless, they’re feeling quite good in the Brewers’ clubhouse. They believe they can get this done no matter who’s out there on the mound.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Brewers’ Brandon Woodruff Decision Changes World Series Game 4 Pitching Plan

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