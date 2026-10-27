Brewers’ Brandon Woodruff Decision Changes World Series Game 4 Pitching Plan

The Milwaukee Brewers are one win away from their first-ever World Series title.

And with a 3-0 lead on the Tampa Bay Rays, they’ll get four chances to close it out, if needed.

Their latest victory came in dominant 10-1 fashion on Monday night at Tropicana Field. The Brewers scored eight runs with two outs in the fifth inning, and the rest was just a matter of procedure. The Rays weren’t coming back from that.

With such a big and unexpected lead, the Brewers then got to be creative with how they handled their pitching, and that involved Brandon Woodruff.

Woodruff hadn’t been a sure thing to be available at all in this postseason due to injury, but he ended up added to the World Series roster.

The Brewers used him for the ninth inning on Monday, his first appearance.

Brandon Woodruff said there were definitely times during this rehab that he doubted if he’d be able to return this season👇 “Probably the first 2-3 weeks I was throwing a baseball. It was tough, it was rough to get going. It would take me 70-80 throws to actually feel decent.” https://t.co/EO1xqfjGwv — Hunter Baumgardt (@hunterbonair) October 27, 2026

The Woodruff opportunity was cool for everyone involved, but it does alter the Game 4 pitching plans a bit for the Brewers.

Brandon Woodruff Pitching Plan Change

Woodruff told reporters after Game 3 that the plan had been for him to open Game 4.

It’s not clear if the Brewers would still consider that with their pitcher just coming off injury and having pitched an inning the night before.

“I was gonna open tomorrow… he just came down and was like ‘They’re wanting to know if you can get ready for the 9th.’ I said ‘Hell yeah I can get ready for the 9th.” Brandon Woodruff was going to open World Series Game 4 but decided he wanted to end Game 3 instead! https://t.co/OlQKaVtOFQ — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) October 27, 2026

The Brewers have options, and they’ve got a big series lead, so this doesn’t put them in too tough a spot. It’s just interesting that Milwaukee chose to go this direction instead.

Brewers’ Game 4 Pitching Plans

Shane Drohan has been comfortable as an opener and would probably hold that role if Woodruff indeed is held out of action.

The Brewers seem likely to go with Dustin May as the long guy, so he’d also be an option simply to start.

Must watch for any #Brewers fan Woodruff also confirmed he was supposed to open tomorrow. Would have to assume that’ll be Shane Drohan’s job again, or they just go with Dustin May from the start — Jordon Lawrenz (@JordonLaw_PxP) October 27, 2026

Regardless, they’re feeling quite good in the Brewers’ clubhouse. They believe they can get this done no matter who’s out there on the mound.