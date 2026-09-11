How the Brewers Can Clinch a Postseason Spot During Reds Series

The Milwaukee Brewers enter their series against the Cincinnati Reds with a strong chance of punching their postseason ticket. At 91-56, they own the best record in MLB and could record the first 100-win season in franchise history.

Per MLB’s Sarah Langs, the Brewers have a chance to clinch a postseason spot with either a win or losses by both the Arizona Diamondbacks and San Diego Padres.

With that scenario in mind, the Brewers would prefer to take care of business against the Reds. That is something that’s more in their control, rather than hoping for outside help to clinch on September 11.

The Brewers should have a postseason spot clinched by the end of the weekend, barring any disasters.

How the Brewers Can Win the NL Central This Weekend

Brewers sideline reporter Sophia Minnaert goes even further on the team’s clinching scenarios for the weekend.

She highlights how the club can not only clinch a postseason spot but also the National League Central division. With help from the Pittsburgh Pirates, who play the Chicago Cubs, they could clinch as early as September 13.

The Brewers own the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Cubs with a 9-4 record against Chicago. They just swept their division rival earlier in the week, effectively ending the division race.

Their magic number to clinch the division is five. That means the Brewers can clinch with a sweep of the Reds, plus two losses by the Cubs. It’s unrealistic to believe the Pirates can sweep Chicago.

Even if the Brewers don’t clinch the division this weekend, it’s just a matter of time. However, their sights are probably set on something bigger than a division title. They’re hoping to get a National League championship after getting to the NLCS last season.