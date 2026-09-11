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How the Brewers Can Clinch a Postseason Spot During Reds Series

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Division Series - Chicago Cubs v Milwaukee Brewers - Game Five
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MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 11: Abner Uribe #45 of the Milwaukee Brewers celebrates after winning game five of the National League Division Series against the Chicago Cubs at American Family Field on October 11, 2025 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

The Milwaukee Brewers enter their series against the Cincinnati Reds with a strong chance of punching their postseason ticket. At 91-56, they own the best record in MLB and could record the first 100-win season in franchise history.

Per MLB’s Sarah Langs, the Brewers have a chance to clinch a postseason spot with either a win or losses by both the Arizona Diamondbacks and San Diego Padres.

With that scenario in mind, the Brewers would prefer to take care of business against the Reds. That is something that’s more in their control, rather than hoping for outside help to clinch on September 11.

The Brewers should have a postseason spot clinched by the end of the weekend, barring any disasters.

How the Brewers Can Win the NL Central This Weekend

Division Series - Chicago Cubs v Milwaukee Brewers - Game Five
GettyThe Brewers aim for their fourth consecutive National League Central title in their upcoming series against the Reds. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Brewers sideline reporter Sophia Minnaert goes even further on the team’s clinching scenarios for the weekend.

She highlights how the club can not only clinch a postseason spot but also the National League Central division. With help from the Pittsburgh Pirates, who play the Chicago Cubs, they could clinch as early as September 13.

The Brewers own the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Cubs with a 9-4 record against Chicago. They just swept their division rival earlier in the week, effectively ending the division race.

Their magic number to clinch the division is five. That means the Brewers can clinch with a sweep of the Reds, plus two losses by the Cubs. It’s unrealistic to believe the Pirates can sweep Chicago.

Even if the Brewers don’t clinch the division this weekend, it’s just a matter of time. However, their sights are probably set on something bigger than a division title. They’re hoping to get a National League championship after getting to the NLCS last season.

Michael McDermott Michael McDermott covers MLB and the Arizona Cardinals for Heavy Sports. He's previously published content for SB Nation, Sports Illustrated, and FanSided since 2015. Michael covered the Arizona Diamondbacks as an on-site reporter for Arizona Diamondbacks On SI for the 2022-2024 seasons and the Arizona Fall League for 2022-2025. More about Michael McDermott

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How the Brewers Can Clinch a Postseason Spot During Reds Series

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