The Milwaukee Brewers haven’t been in this position before.

Never before have the Brewers begun an offseason as World Series champs. While it may not change any final decisions, it certainly changes the vibes.

Instead of the constant chase to the top, the Brewers were at the top. They finally know what it’s like up there.

And so instead of trying to knock teams out of the way, Milwaukee is trying to maintain its perch.

Given their status as a small-market club, that isn’t expected to be easy. It’s why, even with their success, names like Trevor Megill and William Contreras are being floated as trade options.

The Brewers can’t be complacent, and they certainly won’t be.

And as far as Megill is concerned, a new update emerged on Wednesday from ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

Trevor Megill Update

Passan wrote in a new article on Wednesday that it seems Megill won’t be traded before the lockout.

Baseball is expected to go into a lockout at the start of December as the players and owners try and negotiate a new collective bargaining agreement. It could be a long work stoppage, and it threatens to get a portion of next season’s schedule canceled.

As far as the Brewers and Megill are concerned, it’s apparently something they’d prefer to wait out.

Passan wrote this paragraph on Wednesday:

“Adrian Morejon turned down the QO, confident that his market will make it worthwhile. There are no other free agents in his echelon, and the one closer with similar performance to Morejon’s who was thought to be available via trade, Trevor Megill, could stay with the Brewers for now before a post-lockout decision. The only other free agent closer, Raisel Iglesias, wants $20 million and will probably settle for about 80% of that whether it’s pre- or post-lockout.”

As you can see, Passan suggests that Megill might “stay with the Brewers for now before a post-lockout decision.”

Why Wait?

The Brewers surely aren’t in a rush to trade the guy who got the last six outs of the World Series, but it’s more than that.

They’re also a cutting-edge franchise with a smart front office. They want to wait and see exactly what the new CBA looks like before doing anything major.

With discussions of introducing a salary floor, maybe Milwaukee would keep and pay Megill if that came to pass.

It’s just worth it for the Brewers to wait and see. Megill will still have similar trade value in March to what he has right now.