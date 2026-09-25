Brewers’ Gary Sanchez Gets Awesome LeBron James Moment

Gary Sanchez knows who his GOAT is.

Specifically, who he believes to be the greatest player of all time in the NBA — which is an amusing take for a Major League Baseball catcher to have.

But apparently, Sanchez has been sticking up for LeBron James all season long in the Milwaukee Brewers‘ clubhouse.

The usual counterargument to LeBron is Michael Jordan.

There are also arguments to be made for Kareem Abdul-Jabbar — who once played in Milwaukee — as well as the man with the most rings in the sport, Bill Russell.

And hey, maybe there are some truthers for Kobe Bryant or Stephen Curry in the room.

Regardless, Sanchez is a LeBron guy, and on Thursday, the Brewers found an amusing way to show that.

Gary Sanchez With LeBron on his Wrist

The Brewers had a special wristband made for Sanchez which could be seen while he was catching on Thursday.

It showed LeBron’s body in an image, except Sanchez’s face was photoshopped onto it.

He got a chance to rep his GOAT on an MLB diamond:

Gary Sanchez has spent much of the year arguing in the clubhouse about why LeBron James is the GOAT. It appears the Brewers have photoshopped his face onto LeBron’s body and put it on his pitch-calling wristband. pic.twitter.com/MDshUjeAiz — Curt Hogg (@CyrtHogg) September 24, 2026

That takes some serious creativity and is also incredibly amusing.

There’s no telling whether LeBron himself was paying enough attention to see such a thing on a Brewers baseball game, but maybe someone will let him know.

Gary Sanchez Career

Sanchez has had a remarkably fascinating career.

He’s a two-time All Star, but he sort of feels like a guy who has been around forever and is now on the tail end of things.

Yes, he’s 33, but he can still launch baseballs — he’s got 11 home runs this season through 219 at bats.

His most recent homer was actually the 200th of his career. There have been a lot of good MLB hitters who never got to 200 home runs.

The reality is that when Sanchez was in New York with the Yankees, everything was magnified. First, that meant a lot of good, but eventually that mixed in with some bad.

But since then, Sanchez has gone to smaller clubs — the Twins, Padres, Orioles and Brewers (with a three-game Mets stint mixed in). That has taken him out of the spotlight.

The journey hasn’t stopped Sanchez from being a talented catcher and one of the better-hitting catchers of this era. Maybe he never lived up to all the hype, but he reached a good bit of it.

And some would say that he has a good taste in GOATs.