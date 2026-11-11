The Milwaukee Brewers gave Trevor Megill the baseball to make history. When the 6-foot-8 closer trotted into the World Series with six outs left to get, he had a chance to get the Brewers their first-ever championship.

Megill got the job done, which makes him quite the curious trade candidate this offseason.

Yet that’s how things are going. Megill’s name is popping up everywhere as a trade piece, at least in the rumor mills.

Megill is heading into the last year of his contract, and their bullpen still has Abner Uribe and Aaron Ashby. In some ways, Megill is a luxury who could bring back some legitimate talent in a trade if the Brewers try to move him.

But will they move him? Not if a Metallica concert is any indication.

Brewers GM Breaks Silence on Trevor Megill Trade Rumors

This week is the GM Meetings in Major League Baseball, which brings all the general managers to one place.

It can lead to deals, but it can also lead to intriguing conversations with media members.

Like, for example, MLB.com’s Anthony Castrovince talking to Brewers GM Matt Arnold on Wednesday.

Castrovince shared this answer from Brewers GM Matt Arnold on the idea of trading Megill:

“He got the last 6 outs of the World Series, and I just went to a Metallica concert with him. So I like him.”

Did he say he won’t trade him? No. But it certainly sounds like it wouldn’t be Arnold’s favorite move ever if he had to pull the trigger.

Why Brewers Would Trade Trevor Megill

The Brewers potentially trading Megill would come down to a bunch of factors.

There’s the contract, mentioned above, which is up at the end of the 2027 season.

There’s the bullpen depth, with the aforementioned Uribe and Ashby still around longer-term as shutdown relievers.

And then there’s the fickle nature of relief pitchers — sometimes they regress, seemingly without explanation, and so when a team can cash in on them, it’s often the wise move.

Of course the Brewers don’t want to trade the guy who got the last six outs of their first-ever World Series title. That doesn’t mean they won’t trade him, though.