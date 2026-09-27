Brewers’ Jacob Misiorowski Joins Sandy Koufax in MLB History

Jacob Misiorowski is unlike every other pitcher that has come before him in Major League Baseball history.

There’s no telling the heights that the Milwaukee Brewers‘ lanky ace can reach, but this doesn’t even have to be about speculation about the future. ‘The Miz’ has already achieved greatness of the highest order.

His 2026 regular season ended on Sunday with one more start, but this won’t be it. He’s got playoff outings coming for the Brewers after their first-round bye.

But at the end of the 162-game campaign, it’s worth reflecting on what Misiorowski accomplished.

As it turns out, very few have every done what Misiorowski just polished off.

Jacob Misiorowski Joins Sandy Koufax

Misiorowski achieved his rare history by leading MLB in three stat categories.

He had the best ERA in baseball among qualifiers, 1.80.

Misiorowski also led baseball in strikeouts, with 252.

And his opponent batting average was .157, the best among qualifying pitchers, as well.

Only three pitchers before Miosiorowski led all of MLB in all those stats in the same season, according to MLB Network’s Sarah Langs, dating back to 1950.

The most recent to do it was 40 years ago. Mike Scott achieved the feat in 1986.

The next was 50 years ago, in 1976, when J.R. Richard achieved the feat.

And the first to ever do it? Sandy Koufax. He made it happen in 1965 during his legendary run with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Misiorowski Magic

Fittingly, Misiorowski’s last pitch of the regular season recorded a strikeout.

Of course it did.

Jacob Misiorowski closes out his 2026 regular season with a strikeout 😤 He leaves the bump to a standing ovation 👏 pic.twitter.com/JpdSMvrPDe — MLB (@MLB) September 27, 2026

It’s really no surprise that it was 101 miles per hour.

Misiorowski has more velocity than any starting pitcher has ever had. That also applies to his slider, which is hard and firm and filthy.

He’s got the thin, long levers that he turns into quite the delivery.

It makes perfect sense that he’s hard to hit, and that played out all season. The Brewers will hope it keeps working in the playoffs.

As it turns out, Misiorowski’s ceiling was always going to depend on throwing strikes. And he’s done that at the MLB level enough to turn into one of the most unhittable pitchers of this era. It’s like he’s a closer who throws starting pitcher innings.

The Brewers have done a lot of things well to turn into a consistent powerhouse despite their payroll. Drafting and developing Misiorowski is one of the most important of all.