Milwaukee Brewers Announce Sudden Brice Turang Decision Before Reds Game

The Milwaukee Brewers drew even in their series against the Chicago Cubs. However, prior to their series against the Cincinnati Reds, they announced a decision involving Brice Turang.

The Brewers go toe-to-toe with the Reds at 4:10 PM Mountain Time, 5:10 PM Central Time.

Milwaukee Brewers Announce Brice Turang Decision

A short while before Friday night’s game, the Brewers announced their lineup for Game 1 against the Reds.

Underdog MLB shared the Brewers batting lineup:

“Brewers 9/4

S. Frelick RF

J. Bauers 1B

J. Chourio LF

C. Yelich DH

W. Contreras C

B. Turang 2B

G. Mitchell CF

C. Pratt SS

D. Hamilton 3B

S. Drohan SP,” the social media account wrote on X.

In tonight’s lineup, Turang appears to be batting sixth in the order.

Turang is a 26-year-old infielder.

Reaction to Brice Turang Moving Down the Batting Order

There is certainly a decent reaction to the to of the order mainstay getting bumped down.

Curt Hogg had this to say:

“Brice Turang dropped to sixth in today’s lineup. Pat Murphy this afternoon on if the knee is affecting him at the plate:

“He’s affected, but it all comes down guys go through ups and downs every season. Remember 2 weeks ago when we were panicked about Yelich?”

Brice Turang dropped to sixth in today’s lineup. Pat Murphy this afternoon on if the knee is affecting him at the plate: “He's affected, but it all comes down guys go through ups and downs every season. Remember 2 weeks ago when we were panicked about Yelich?” https://t.co/2UjA3AhaNf — Curt Hogg (@CyrtHogg) September 4, 2026

Another user on X had this to say about the lineup:

“Having David Hamilton in the lineup everyday is enough to make you wanna send a pitchfork through your foot. Not seeing Joey O in there is crazy. Stick with who’s been productive, and Hamilton has not been that. Not even close.”

So while people understand that Turang had to drop down, some people believe other changes needed to happen.