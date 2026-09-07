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Milwaukee Brewers Announce William Contreras News Before Cubs Series

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Milwaukee Brewers Make William Contreras Announcement before Chicago Cubs series

The Milwaukee Brewers are going toe-to-toe with the Chicago Cubs for one last series in the 2026 season. Prior to the first game of this final series, the Brewers announced news regarding William Contreras and Bo Naylor.

This first game of a three-game set is being broadcast at 12:10 PM Mountain Time, 2:10 PM Eastern Time.

Milwaukee Brewers News: Today’s Lineup Notes on William Contreras and Bo Naylor

Milwaukee Brewers v Cincinnati Reds
GettyCINCINNATI, OHIO – SEPTEMBER 05: William Contreras #24 of the Milwaukee Brewers hits a home run during the first inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on September 05, 2026 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Prior to the first pitch being thrown on Monday, the Brewers announced their lineup:

  • LF: Jackson Chourio
  • 2B: Brice Turang
  • C: William Contreras
  • 1B: Vaughn
  • DH: Christian Yelich
  • RF: Luis Lara
  • SS: Cooper Pratt
  • OF: Mitchell
  • 3B: Joey Ortiz

Starting Pitcher: Robert Gasser.

The biggest changes in the roster involve the players who were taken out, and those who replaced them. In their final game against the Cincinnati Reds, the Brewers dressed Bo Naylor as their catcher, who also batted eighth in the order.

For their first game against the Cubs, they are turning to Contreras, who will bat third behind Jackson Chourio and Brice Turang.

Contreras is a 5-foot-10, 28-year-old catcher, while Naylor is a 26-year-old catcher who was recently called up to the Brewers.

Looking at William Contreras and Bo Naylor

Cleveland Guardians v Kansas City Royals
GettyKANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – MAY 07: Bo Naylor #23 of the Cleveland Guardians celebrates his three-run home run against the Kansas City Royals in the seventh inning at Kauffman Stadium on May 07, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

Contreras and Naylor have been solid contributors this year.

Naylor’s bat has yet to come alive during his appearances with the Brewers. In 29 games, he has recorded 13 hits, eight RBIs, and two home runs.

Alternatively, Contreras has played in 132 games, collecting 138 hits, 25 doubles, 74 RBIs, one triple, and 14 home runs.

Pat Murphy on the Brewers’ Three-Headed Monster at Catcher

Milwaukee Brewers v New York Mets
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 27: Jackson Chourio #11 of the Milwaukee Brewers is congratulated by Gary Sánchez #99 after scoring a run during the first inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field on August 27, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images)

In addition to Naylor and Contreras, the Brewers also have Gary Sanchez.

Recently, Murphy offered some insight into how the three catchers can move in and out of the lineup.

“It gives us a chance to use Gary as a (designated hitter) more,” Brewers manager Pat Murphy said via Spectrum News. “And it gives … a left-handed bat to the offensive mix. He’s got a lot of major league experience. He has to learn our pitchers and he’s really open to it. Seems like just a tremendous, tremendous kid.”

Naylor will get another shot at catcher while the Brewers play musicial chairs with their lineup positions from now all the way until the beginning of the MLB playoffs.

Caleb Kerney Caleb covers the NHL, MLB, and Cricket for Heavy.com. He has covered professional hockey since 2022, including bylines at Dobber Prospects, The Hockey Writers, and The Hockey News. More about Caleb Kerney

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Milwaukee Brewers Announce William Contreras News Before Cubs Series

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