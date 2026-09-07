Milwaukee Brewers Announce William Contreras News Before Cubs Series

The Milwaukee Brewers are going toe-to-toe with the Chicago Cubs for one last series in the 2026 season. Prior to the first game of this final series, the Brewers announced news regarding William Contreras and Bo Naylor.

This first game of a three-game set is being broadcast at 12:10 PM Mountain Time, 2:10 PM Eastern Time.

Milwaukee Brewers News: Today’s Lineup Notes on William Contreras and Bo Naylor

Prior to the first pitch being thrown on Monday, the Brewers announced their lineup:

LF: Jackson Chourio

2B: Brice Turang

C: William Contreras

1B: Vaughn

DH: Christian Yelich

RF: Luis Lara

SS: Cooper Pratt

OF: Mitchell

3B: Joey Ortiz

Starting Pitcher: Robert Gasser.

The biggest changes in the roster involve the players who were taken out, and those who replaced them. In their final game against the Cincinnati Reds, the Brewers dressed Bo Naylor as their catcher, who also batted eighth in the order.

For their first game against the Cubs, they are turning to Contreras, who will bat third behind Jackson Chourio and Brice Turang.

Contreras is a 5-foot-10, 28-year-old catcher, while Naylor is a 26-year-old catcher who was recently called up to the Brewers.

Looking at William Contreras and Bo Naylor

Contreras and Naylor have been solid contributors this year.

Naylor’s bat has yet to come alive during his appearances with the Brewers. In 29 games, he has recorded 13 hits, eight RBIs, and two home runs.

Alternatively, Contreras has played in 132 games, collecting 138 hits, 25 doubles, 74 RBIs, one triple, and 14 home runs.

Pat Murphy on the Brewers’ Three-Headed Monster at Catcher

In addition to Naylor and Contreras, the Brewers also have Gary Sanchez.

Recently, Murphy offered some insight into how the three catchers can move in and out of the lineup.

“It gives us a chance to use Gary as a (designated hitter) more,” Brewers manager Pat Murphy said via Spectrum News. “And it gives … a left-handed bat to the offensive mix. He’s got a lot of major league experience. He has to learn our pitchers and he’s really open to it. Seems like just a tremendous, tremendous kid.”

Naylor will get another shot at catcher while the Brewers play musicial chairs with their lineup positions from now all the way until the beginning of the MLB playoffs.