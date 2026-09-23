Milwaukee Brewers Make Christian Yelich Move During Phillies Series

The Milwaukee Brewers have already clinched the NL Central, but with five regular-season games remaining, they’re still trying to capture the No. 1 overall seed. They currently hold the top spot in the National League.

After losing to the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday night, they hold just a one-game lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers for the top seed in the NL.

On Wednesday night, they’ll play the second game of their series against the Phillies, with right-handed pitcher Aaron Nola on the mound against Brewers righty Logan Henderson.

Brewers Make Christian Yelich Move

Ahead of the matchup, Brewers manager Pat Murphy made a few changes to his starting lineup, one of which involves veteran Christian Yelich.

After batting sixth in the order on Tuesday, Yelich will drop one spot and hit seventh, batting in front of Sal Frelick and David Hamilton. He’ll once again serve as the team’s designated hitter.

Here’s the full Brewers lineup:

Via Underdog MLB: “Brewers 9/23 G. Mitchell CF J. Chourio LF B. Turang 2B W. Contreras C J. Bauers 1B J. Ortiz SS C. Yelich DH S. Frelick RF D. Hamilton 3B L. Henderson SP.”

Looking at Yelich’s 2026 Season

In his 14th MLB season, Yelich has taken a step back in terms of being the everyday player he once was.

Across 114 games in 2026, Yelich is hitting .235 in 430 at-bats. He’s recorded 67 runs, 101 hits, 11 home runs, and 57 RBIs while slugging .374 with a .688 OPS.

Brewers Right Now

Milwaukee is 98-59 overall with the best record in baseball. And will play two more games against the Phillies before wrapping up the regular season with a three-game set against the St. Louis Cardinals beginning Friday.

The Brewers have already clinched at least a first-round bye. However, earning the No. 1 seed would give them home-field advantage throughout the postseason.