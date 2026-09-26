Milwaukee Brewers Announce 3 Playoff Additions During Cardinals Series

The Milwaukee Brewers have clinched home-field advantage throughout the MLB playoffs, but they aren’t letting up on the gas. During their series against the St. Louis Cardinals, they announced Brewers news regarding Andrew Fischer, Jesus Made, and Darrien Miller.

On Friday night, they defeated the Cardinals 8-4, with Brice Turang and Robert Gasser leading the way. Game 2 will take place on Saturday, September 26th, 2026. Dustin May gets the ball for the Brewers, who will go toe-to-toe with Quinn Mathews. The game will be broadcast at 5:10 PM Mountain Time, 6:10 PM Central Time, and 7:10 PM Eastern Time.

Milwaukee Brewers News: 3 Players Added To Playoff Roster

During their series against the Cardinals, the Brewers have added three players to their stay-ready camp. Those three players are Fischer, Made, and Miller.

“For at least three Biloxi Shuckers, the season isn’t over yet. Jesús Made, Andrew Fischer, and Darrien Miller traveled to Nashville yesterday to join the Brewers’ ‘stay ready’ camp as the club prepares for all contingencies in the postseason,” Adam McCalvy of MLB.com wrote on Friday, September 25th.

For at least three Biloxi Shuckers, the season isn’t over yet. Jesús Made, Andrew Fischer and Darrien Miller traveled to Nashville yesterday to join the Brewers’ “stay ready” camp as the club prepares for all contingencies in the postseason. https://t.co/NOXkLDNdHK — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) September 25, 2026

Miller is a 25-year-old catcher who doesn’t rank among the Brewers’ top 30 prospects. Alternatively, Made is the top-ranked prospect at 19, while Fischer has made waves this year as the fifth-ranked prospect at 22.

Looking At Andrew Fischer, Jesus Made, & Darrien Miller

Each of these three prospects has made noise in their own way in 2026.

Made is the top-ranked Brewers prospect. He collected 133 hits, 24 doubles, six triples, 91 RBIs, 37 stolen bases, and 14 home runs in 122 games.

Alternatively, Fischer has put on an incredible power display this season. The infielder split his time between High-A and Double-A baseball, collecting 120 hits, 17 doubles, three triples, 114 RBIs, nine stolen bases, 102 walks, and 48 home runs in 126 games.

Finally, in his seventh season with the organization, Miller recorded 55 hits, 13 doubles, three triples, 38 RBIs, 54 walks, two stolen bases, and 11 home runs in 81 games.

What The Milwaukee Brewers Can Expect From Fischer, Made, and Miller

Stats only tell part of the story of these three players, and looking at the scouting reports on their prospect profiles help round out things out.

While there isn’t a profile on Miller, Made and Fischer have one available.

For Made, “A switch-hitter, Made is one of the twitchiest prospects in baseball, relying on quick bat speed from both sides of the plate. Should he lift the ball more with additional physical maturity, there’s the potential for 25-30 homers down the line to go with a good average, considering the approach and quality of contact.”

All things considered, this is a great profile to read for someone who hasn’t even reached 20 years old yet.

Additionally, Fischer’s report reads, “Fischer’s calling card is going to be his power as he consistently gets to hard-hit contact with good bat speed, strength, and lift in his swing. His ability to launch the ball carried over into pro ball quickly, and he could be a 25-homer threat with that optimization. He’ll be a bit more challenged on breaking stuff against pro arms, but it’s a promising trendline.”

“Fischer, who also saw time in left field as a collegian, played primarily first base in Knoxville, but the Brewers already intend to give him a chance to stick at the opposite corner. His above-average arm will work there, but his range is a better fit for the cold corner. It’s going to come down to the bat regardless, and Fischer has the offensive makings of a potential quick mover in a strong-development organization.”

Judging from that report, there is a good chance that Fischer gets a crack at the Brewers roster before Made does. However, that likely has more to do with Fischer’s incredible power and is not a knock against Made.

Either way, the Brewers are poised to have some of the best prospects in the game ready to lend their bats and gloves for a deep playoff run.