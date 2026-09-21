Milwaukee Brewers Jackson Chourio Sends Strong Message After Orioles Series

The Milwaukee Brewers made MLB history against the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday. For the first time ever, the organization has won 98 games in a season. The best part of that news is the fact that the season isn’t done yet. Additionally, Jackson Chourio has sent a strong message following the history he has now made.

The Brewers took their brooms out on Sunday and defeated the Orioles 3-0, completing the sweep. In addition to Chourio’s contributions, William Contreras and Cooper Pratt helped propel the Brewers to victory.

Milwaukee Brewers Jackson Chourio Sends Strong Message After Making MLB History

Following their victory over the Orioles, the Brewers have an off day on Monday, September 21st.

However, before that, Chourio took to Instagram to send a strong message on his 2026 season:

“The goal is always to surpass myself and stay consistent on the ground. Third season in a row achieving 20-20 in Las Mayores. Grateful to God and to all the fanaticism for the support as always. We’re still closing in strong!” Chourio wrote in a post that celebrated his 20-20 accomplishment.

The 22-year-old is becoming an irreplaceable member of the Brewers.

Looking at Jackson Chourio

Chourio did what he could to help the Brewers win their 98th game of the season.

In three at-bats, he recorded one hit, one walk, and two stolen bases. Those two stolen bases brought Chourio’s total to 21 stolen bases for the season.

“Jackson Chourio swipes his 20th bag of the season. He is the first player with 3 seasons of 20+ stolen bases and 20+ home runs before turning 23 years old!” MLB announced during the game on Sunday night.

That was the second game in their series against the Orioles in which Chourio stole two bases. It was the fifth multi-stolen-bases game of his 2026 season.

Chourio is having a great season. In 121 games, he has 144 hits, 27 doubles, 70 RBIs, 24 home runs, and 44 walks. He also has a .285 batting average and a .344 on-base percentage.

Jackson Chourio Speaks After Baltimore Orioles Game

After the victory, Chourio spoke to the media (with a translator) about his accomplishment and the game.

“I think it’s super important that we have an incredible group here, a special group, so it makes me really happy to be here,” Chourio said via a clip shared on social media by Todd Rosiak. “First and foremost, thankful for God for giving me the opportunity to achieve such an achievement. But it’s what we work for, it’s what I work for, to be able to do it. I’m just happy to be able to accomplish it.”

One way or another, Brewers fans are lucky to have such talented players that are helping the team put together the best season that this organization has put out there.