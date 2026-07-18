Brewers Place Gold Glove Outfielder on Injured List

The Milwaukee Brewers are sitting somewhat comfortably in first place in the NL Central. But that doesn’t mean there isn’t cause for worry.

Before losing pitcher Brandon Woodruff to shoulder surgery, the Brewers lost another key piece of their team.

After Friday night’s game against the Miami Marlins, manager Pat Murphy implied that an IL stint would be coming for outfielder Sal Frelick after he hurt his shoulder on a throw from right field. Luis Lara would replace him in the game.

Frelick, according to the Brewers, has been placed on the 10-day IL with a right shoulder strain.

In a corresponding move, outfielder Blake Perkins has been recalled from Triple-A Nashville.

More On Milwaukee Brewers’ Sal Frelick

Frelick’s injury was not sudden. His shoulder had been bothering him for around two months, according to Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. While a past scan revealed nothing more than inflammation, Frelick continued to have symptoms.

The discomfort was just limited to throwing until the last couple of weeks.

“I started feeling it swinging, not as bad as throwing, but it was creeping in there,” Frelick said.

This could very well explain the 2024 Gold Glover’s decline on both sides of the ball. After slashing .288/.351/.405 with 12 home runs and 19 stolen bases, Frelick has slashed just .236/.301/.330 with four home runs and six stolen bases.

His defense has also taken a hit. After having a career-high +7 Outs Above Average last year, per Baseball Savant, Frelick has just +1 Outs Above Average through 90 games this year.

Part of that can be attributed to a major decrease in arm value and strength.

The Brewers drafted Frelick in the first round of the 2021 MLB Draft out of Boston College. He would debut in 2023 as one of the best defensive outfielders in the game.

Perkins will take his place on the 26-man roster, but has struggled to a .157/.250/.258 slash line in 53 games this season.

Who Will Replace Frelick?

This likely won’t be a 10-day minimum stint for Frelick. The Brewers need to nip this in the bud now while the playoffs are far enough away.

While the Brewers could make an outfield addition before the Trade Deadline, it’s more likely that No. 4 prospect Lara will be seeing more time at right field.

Milwaukee signed Lara in 2022, and he has quickly risen through the ranks.

Lara doesn’t possess much power, but his run, field and arm tools are all elite, making him a logical fit to be Frelick’s replacement.

In limited at-bats, Lara has shown that he is up for the challenge with a .294/.429/.353 slash line in six games.

In 78 Triple-A games before he was called up, Lara had a .321/.432/.470 slash line with 24 stolen bases.

While Perkins is the more seasoned pick to replace Frelick, he is a glove-first, weak-hitting player. In his career, Perkins has a .223/.307/.330 slash line with 14 home runs in 295 games.

Jake Bauers also has experience in the outfield if need be.

One thing is for certain: if Frelick gets back to full health and starts hitting again, the Brewers will have a big chance of securing the NL Central once again.