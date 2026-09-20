Milwaukee Brewers Quietly Release 23-Year-Old Player During Orioles Series

The Milwaukee Brewers continue to be a dominant force night in and night out as they come off a 1-0 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday.

With that victory, they officially won the series heading into Sunday night’s finale, which will begin at 7:20 p.m. ET at Camden Yards in Baltimore.

Ahead of the game, however, the Brewers were involved in a notable transaction that occurred this weekend within their organization via the MiLB.com transactions page.

Brewers Quietly Release Right-Handed Pitcher

As MLB teams do throughout the season, players come and go throughout their farm systems. And with Milwaukee having one of the best in the majors, they’re often one of the more active teams.

The Brewers announced Saturday that they released 23-year-old right-handed pitcher Patricio Aquino. He spent the entire season with the Biloxi Shuckers, Milwaukee’s Double-A affiliate, before suffering a season-ending injury.

The Brewers currently boast an extremely strong Double-A roster. And with Aquino pitching in just six games this season, there likely was nowhere for him to ascend within the farm system.

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The Double-A Brewers affiliate is loaded with top prospects and headed to the Southern League Championship series ‼️ Some standout performances from last night’s series-clinching win:

Jesus Made: 2-for-4, HR🔥, BB

Braylon Payne: 1-for-5, HR (117 mph EV)🔥

Matthew Wood: 2-for-4,… https://t.co/RtGNLXfaZS — Brewers Player Development (@BrewersPD) September 18, 2026

Aquino’s Pro Career

Aquino signed with the Brewers organization in 2021 as an international free agent. He began his career in the Dominican Summer League, where he made a strong impression and continued to move up through the organization.

Yet, Aquino struggled in his six appearances this season, posting a 5.06 ERA across 10.2 innings.

In his entire minor league career, Aquino has appeared in 99 games and posted a 16-13 record with a 3.54 ERA, 310 strikeouts, and a 1.34 WHIP across 323.1 innings.