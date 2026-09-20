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Milwaukee Brewers Quietly Release 23-Year-Old Player During Orioles Series

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Milwaukee Brewers v Baltimore Orioles
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BALTIMORE, MD - APRIL 14: Manager Pat Murphy #21 of the Milwaukee Brewers looks on from the dugout before the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on April 14, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

The Milwaukee Brewers continue to be a dominant force night in and night out as they come off a 1-0 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday.

With that victory, they officially won the series heading into Sunday night’s finale, which will begin at 7:20 p.m. ET at Camden Yards in Baltimore.

Ahead of the game, however, the Brewers were involved in a notable transaction that occurred this weekend within their organization via the MiLB.com transactions page.

Brewers Quietly Release Right-Handed Pitcher

As MLB teams do throughout the season, players come and go throughout their farm systems. And with Milwaukee having one of the best in the majors, they’re often one of the more active teams.

The Brewers announced Saturday that they released 23-year-old right-handed pitcher Patricio Aquino. He spent the entire season with the Biloxi Shuckers, Milwaukee’s Double-A affiliate, before suffering a season-ending injury.

The Brewers currently boast an extremely strong Double-A roster. And with Aquino pitching in just six games this season, there likely was nowhere for him to ascend within the farm system.
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Aquino’s Pro Career

Aquino signed with the Brewers organization in 2021 as an international free agent. He began his career in the Dominican Summer League, where he made a strong impression and continued to move up through the organization.

Yet, Aquino struggled in his six appearances this season, posting a 5.06 ERA across 10.2 innings.

In his entire minor league career, Aquino has appeared in 99 games and posted a 16-13 record with a 3.54 ERA, 310 strikeouts, and a 1.34 WHIP across 323.1 innings.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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Milwaukee Brewers Quietly Release 23-Year-Old Player During Orioles Series

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