Brewers Slugger Is Quietly Dominating With ‘Boring’ Approach

The Milwaukee Brewers have had their share of inconsistencies early in 2025. From injuries to slumping stars, the Brewers’ offense has struggled to find rhythm.

But while others have wavered, one bat has quietly become the stabilizing force in the lineup, and it belongs to a veteran many thought was past his prime. Brewers first baseman/outfielder Rhys Hoskins, now in his second year with the team, is putting together one of the most efficient stretches in the National League.

He doesn’t have a popular nickname, or something else that’s fun for the fans in May.

It doesn’t really matter. Hoskins is giving the home crowd at American Family Field something to cheer about, every time he steps to the plate.

“That’s kind of fallen by the wayside this year,” Hoskins said on Thursday, per The Athletic’s Tyler Kepner. “It’s mostly just been Rhys, which is maybe a little boring.”

Hoskins’ Turnaround Has Sparked The Brewers

After hitting just .182 over the first 17 games of the season, Hoskins didn’t panic. The power was missing, but the contact quality wasn’t.

Since then, he’s slashed .349/.442/.615 over a 33-game stretch for Milwaukee—a run that’s vaulted him into the NL’s top-5 in OPS. His seven home runs and 23 RBIs over that span have helped carry a lineup that, at times, has struggled to string hits together.

Hoskins credits the significant comeback to a subtle adjustment—and a lot of trust in the process.

The 32-year-old slugger worked with Brewers hitting coach Al LeBoeuf to tweak his timing, landing his front foot earlier in his charge. It’s allowed him to see pitches better, stay in control, and dominate the strike zone. His chase rate is down to a career-best 18.7%, and pitchers are being forced to challenge him more in the zone.

With that, he’s connecting with pitches harder than ever. Entering Wednesday, his average exit velocity (91.4 mph) and hard-hit rate (46.8%) were both career highs. His slugging percentage against fastballs (.646) is the highest it’s been since his rookie year in 2017.

The results haven’t gone unnoticed—not inside the clubhouse, and not around the league.

Hoskins missed all of 2023 with an ACL tear, signed a two-year, $34 million deal with the Brewers, and disappointed in his first season. He didn’t opt out after last year, and the contract looked like a burden as recently as April. Now? It’s looking like a smart bet by Milwaukee.

Brewers May Want To Stall Any Trade Talks

Dating back to his time with the Philadelphia Phillies, Hoskins has always had the tools—the power, the plate discipline and professional approach. But this version of him, healthy and trusting his swing, looks even sharper than he did at Citizens Bank Park.

There’s also the trade deadline wrinkle. If Milwaukee slips in the standings, Hoskins’ stock could balloon enough to make him one of the most valuable rental hitters on the market for a playoff contender.

But his contract—$18 million this year with a $4 million buyout next February—could complicate things for potential suitors.

For now, the Brewers aren’t thinking about trades. They’re thinking about getting back to October baseball. And if that’s going to happen, Hoskins will be at the center of it.

While he doesn’t always make the flashiest plays on the field, but if you’re looking for one of the top hitters in the National League, don’t blink—he’s already there.