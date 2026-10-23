Brewers Unveil Massive World Series Menu for Rays Showdown

The Milwaukee Brewers are preparing to welcome the Tampa Bay Rays to American Family Field for the 2026 World Series, and the organization is making sure fans have plenty of food options to celebrate the occasion.

With Milwaukee hosting its first World Series games in 44 years, the Brewers are introducing an expanded menu featuring everything from premium steaks and oversized burgers to specialty cocktails and a beer created specifically for the historic matchup.

The Brewers announced the additions Thursday alongside their food and beverage partners, Delaware North and Black Shoe Hospitality.

Brewers Introduce Premium Food Options for World Series

One of the biggest additions is the Walk-Off Burger, which features two beef patties stacked with American cheese, bacon, a crispy hash brown and hollandaise sauce. The loaded burger will be served at concession stands near Sections 108 and 125 on the Field Level.

For fans interested in a more upscale dining experience, the Brewers are adding prime rib to the menu at the Wisco Supper Club. The dish comes with mashed potatoes and au jus, giving fans a steakhouse-style meal while watching baseball’s biggest event.

Another premium option is Beef Wellington, available at the Carvery on the Club Level. The dish includes beef tenderloin wrapped with an herb crêpe, mushroom duxelles, prosciutto, Dijon mustard and puff pastry. It is accompanied by a Door County demi-glace and root vegetable hash.

The J. Leinenkugel’s Barrel Yard will also serve a tomahawk steak prepared medium rare, paired with truffle-herb marble potatoes, grilled asparagus, cowboy butter and crispy tobacco onions.

A World Series Return With Special Beer and Cocktails

The Brewers are also marking their long-awaited return to the World Series with a beer fittingly named Worth the Wait.

The Kölsch-style beer is brewed directly at American Family Field inside J. Leinenkugel’s Barrel Yard. According to the team, the beverage offers a refreshing flavor profile combining mild malt sweetness with a light hop finish.

The name is particularly appropriate for a Milwaukee franchise that has waited more than four decades to host another World Series game.

Fans interested in cocktails will also find several special drinks available throughout the stadium.

The Slugger combines rum, pineapple juice, fresh lime juice and blue curaçao for a tropical-inspired drink. Meanwhile, the Pumpkin Spice White Russian offers a seasonal alternative made with SKYY vodka, coffee liqueur, pumpkin spice creamer and whipped topping.

The specialty cocktails will be available at several locations, including X-Golf, the SKYY Lounge, Sections 110 and 125, the 3rd St. Market Hall Annex, The Alley and Section 420.

Postseason Menu Includes Brat Rangoons, Wagyu Beef and Unique Pizza

Among the more unusual options are Brat Rangoons, which put a Wisconsin spin on the familiar fried appetizer. The crispy wontons are filled with cheddar cheese, bratwurst, beer-braised onions, chives and sweet horseradish mustard.

Fans can purchase them at Cheese Curd stands near Sections 214 and 223 on the Loge Level.

The Wisco Supper Club will also offer a Wagyu Pasty filled with beef, carrots, potatoes, rutabaga and brown gravy. The dish provides another hearty alternative to traditional concession food.

Pizza fans can try the Oktoberfest Slice from Ian’s Pizza, featuring mozzarella, a house-made cream sauce, red onions, sauerkraut, brown mustard and bratwurst. It will be sold near Sections 106 and 208.

Other options include the Thai Elote Dog, topped with charred corn salad, lime mayonnaise, sweet Thai chili sauce, cotija cheese, cilantro and Tajín seasoning.

For dessert, fans can choose cinnamon-caramel monkey bread or soft-serve floats. The latter come in Cherry Coke and orange-pineapple varieties.

Market Hall and The Alley

The expanded offerings extend beyond the traditional concession stands.

At the 3rd St. Market Hall Annex, Bebe Zito will serve a CHX Bacon Ranch Sandwich made with buttermilk chicken, ranch seasoning, lettuce, pickles, ranch dressing and bacon.

The vendor will also offer a Pink Squirrel Shake, an almond-flavored dessert drink finished with Door County cherry jam.

Kompali Tacos will serve nachos featuring house-made tortilla chips, cheese sauce, pico de gallo, jalapeños, sour cream and a choice of protein.

Meanwhile, Drop Chocolate MKE will provide boba drinks in Dubai Strawberry, S’mores and Mango flavors. Dessert selections also include cake cups featuring Strawberry Shortcake, S’mores and Cannoli.

Fans visiting The Alley Food Truck Park will find some of the stadium’s largest menu items.

K&L BBQ is offering the Dino Rib, a smoked beef rib weighing more than 1.5 pounds, served with barbecue sauce, pickles and pickled red onions.

Chucho’s Red Tacos will feature Birria Nachos topped with cheddar cheese sauce, onions, cilantro, red and green salsa, and a choice of beef, chicken or steak.

Hidden Kitchen MKE will round out the food truck selections with a Maine-style lobster roll served alongside fries.

A Historic World Series Atmosphere Against Rays

The Brewers’ return to the World Series gives Milwaukee fans an opportunity they have not experienced at home since 1982.

That year, Milwaukee faced the St. Louis Cardinals in a seven-game championship series, ultimately falling short of the franchise’s first World Series title.

Now, with the Rays standing between Milwaukee and a championship, American Family Field is preparing for one of the biggest baseball events in the city’s recent history.