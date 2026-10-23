Brice Turang’s Family Has a Remarkable Sports Background

Brice Turang is a remarkable athlete by himself.

The Milwaukee Brewers‘ second baseman has great power, contact skills, speed and glovework on the baseball diamond, which he’ll get to show off in the 2026 World Series against the Tampa Bay Rays. He also played for Team USA at the World Baseball Classic back in March.

Turang, though, doesn’t get his athletic prowess out of thin air. It comes from his family.

There must’ve been some intense battles in the Turang household, because the athleticism there is through the roof with five athletic kids who were the offspring of two athletic parents.

Let’s take a look at that family as Turang stars on the big stage under the bright lights during the Fall Classic.

Brice Turang’s Dad

Brice Turang’s dad is named Brian Turang, and he was a Major League Baseball player.

Ironically, Brian was a 20th-round pick by the Milwaukee Brewers in the 1987 MLB Draft but didn’t sign. He then signed with the Seattle Mariners in the 1989 MLB Draft out of Loyola Marymount as a 51st-round pick — a round that doesn’t exist anymore.

Brian was the only player taken in the 1989 51st round to make the major leagues.

He was an outfielder and second baseman, and he eventually played two years at the MLB level for the Mariners for a combined 78 games. He batted .222 with a .611 OPS that included 16 doubles, two triples and one home run. He stole nine bases.

Brian eventually passed on what he knew to Brice.

Brice Turang’s Mom

Carrie (Smith) Turang is Brice’s mom and is a former college softball player.

She competed at Long Beach State and made it to the Women’s College World Series.