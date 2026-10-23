Brice Turang’s Family Has a Remarkable Sports Background

Brice Turang is a remarkable athlete by himself.
The Milwaukee Brewers‘ second baseman has great power, contact skills, speed and glovework on the baseball diamond, which he’ll get to show off in the 2026 World Series against the Tampa Bay Rays. He also played for Team USA at the World Baseball Classic back in March.
Turang, though, doesn’t get his athletic prowess out of thin air. It comes from his family.
There must’ve been some intense battles in the Turang household, because the athleticism there is through the roof with five athletic kids who were the offspring of two athletic parents.
Let’s take a look at that family as Turang stars on the big stage under the bright lights during the Fall Classic.
Brice Turang’s Dad
Brice Turang’s dad is named Brian Turang, and he was a Major League Baseball player.
Ironically, Brian was a 20th-round pick by the Milwaukee Brewers in the 1987 MLB Draft but didn’t sign. He then signed with the Seattle Mariners in the 1989 MLB Draft out of Loyola Marymount as a 51st-round pick — a round that doesn’t exist anymore.
Brian was the only player taken in the 1989 51st round to make the major leagues.
He was an outfielder and second baseman, and he eventually played two years at the MLB level for the Mariners for a combined 78 games. He batted .222 with a .611 OPS that included 16 doubles, two triples and one home run. He stole nine bases.
Brian eventually passed on what he knew to Brice.
Brice Turang’s Mom
Carrie (Smith) Turang is Brice’s mom and is a former college softball player.
She competed at Long Beach State and made it to the Women’s College World Series.
“Raising five kids is hard, and she was everything to our family,” Brice told MLB.com in the past. “She was the glue to our family. I always looked up to my mom and dad, and wanted to be just like them. My mom is one of one.”
Brice Turang Sisters
Brice has four older sisters who were all college athletes.
Brianna played both soccer and softball at Oklahoma and was part of the 2013 Women’s College World Series champions. She was an All-Big 12 selection in her final season when she hit .404 for the Sooners. Brianna is now married to NFL punter Tress Way.
Carissa played both soccer and softball, as well, and spent time at Southern Mississippi, Cal State Fullerton and Oklahoma City University.
Cabria was a soccer player at Utah.
And Bailee mixed it up and played volleyball at Southern Nazarene.
“Really, (my mom) and my dad both don’t say much about their own sports careers,” Brice previously told MLB.com. “They let us do our thing and have fun and enjoy it. They let us play.”
Brice Turang’s Family Has a Remarkable Sports Background