Brewers’ Brice Turang Gets Scary Injury Update Amid Absence: Report

The Milwaukee Brewers were without second baseman Brice Turang in the team’s highly anticipated series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Turang, 26, was replaced at second base on Thursday night by David Hamilton. The status of the second baseman will be revealed in the coming days.

The Brewers’ second baseman is “nursing knee pain and just got to a point where he really needs to take some time,” manager Pat Murphy told ESPN. “We don’t know how long. They’re saying day-to-day. He had an MRI today. The MRI did not reveal so far anything we’re too worried about. Obviously, he can’t play tonight.”

A stint on the injured list is definitely on the table for the former Platinum Glove Award winner. It would be a huge blow for the Brewers if it becomes a long-term issue.

Brice Turang’s Value to the NL-Best Brewers

It would be a huge blow to the Milwaukee Brewers, who sit atop the National League standings, if Brice Turang’s knee issue proves to be long-term or season-ending.

Turang provides top-tier defense at second base while mixing it with an impressive left-handed bat on offense for the Brewers.

Through 115 games this season, Turang is batting .268/.360/.450 with 16 home runs, 76 RBI, and 16 stolen bases. The status for the 26-year-old is still up in the air. Initial MRI results revealed nothing serious, but a second opinion will help confirm this.

It’s unclear if the setback has taken a toll on his play. In 12 games in August, Turang is batting .245/.315/.306 with zero home runs, eight RBI, and one stolen base.

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Brewers Eyeing Return for Sal Frelick

The Milwaukee Brewers have been without outfielder Sal Frelick since mid-July. The 26-year-old was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right shoulder strain that was discovered in a July 17 win over the Miami Marlins.

Just under a month removed from the setback, Frelick is eyeing a return to the Brewers’ lineup. He began a rehab assignment in Triple-A Nashville on Aug. 8. He’s specifically served as a designated hitter during the rehab stint.

Frelick is expected to make a return to the Brewers in mid-August, says MLB.com’s injury report.

In the wake of Frelick’s absence, the Brewers got a dose of the team’s No. 4 prospect outfielder, Luis Lara.

The 21-year-old, who signed a seven-year deal with Milwaukee earlier this season, has batted .233/.329/.329 with 11 RBI and two stolen bases over 27 games. He made his MLB debut on July 7.

Once Sal Frelick is activated, manager Pat Murphy will have some thinking to do while determining the lineup.