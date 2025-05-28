Longtime Brewer Finally Checks Off a Career First–and It Was Massive

On May 27, Christian Yelich delivered a dramatic walk-off grand slam in the 10th inning, lifting the Milwaukee Brewers to a 5–1 victory over the Boston Red Sox at American Family Field.

Despite a decorated career, this was Yelich’s first walk-off home run and sixth grand slam.

“It was a weird feeling going around the bases knowing that the game was over,” Yelich said. “I’ve never done that before.”

Tension Builds in Extra Innings

The game remained tight into extra innings. In the top of the 10th, the Red Sox failed to score, with reliever Rob Zastryzny striking out two and inducing a flyout to strand the go-ahead run at third.

In the bottom half, Brice Turang singled, advancing automatic runner Joey Ortiz to third. A walk to Jackson Chourio loaded the bases. After a flyout by William Contreras, Yelich stepped to the plate. On a 1-1 pitch from Liam Hendriks, Yelich launched a 400-foot homer to right-center, sealing the win.

“When ‘Yeli’ came up there, it just felt like that’s where he was supposed to be,” teammate Sal Frelick said. “It was really awesome seeing him go up there and smack one. I think we all knew.”

The win brought the Brewers back to .500 at 28-28, while the Red Sox, 27-31, continue to struggle and sit in fourth place in the AL East.

A Milestone Moment for Yelich

Yelich’s homer marked just the third walk-off grand slam by a Brewers player since 2000, joining the ranks of Ryan Braun (2008) and Daniel Vogelbach (2021).

The 13-year MLB veteran–with time split between the Miami Marlins and Milwaukee Brewers–is a three-time All-Star, two-time batting champion, and the 2018 National League MVP.

He posted a career-best 44 home runs in 2019 and remains a cornerstone figure for Milwaukee, both in leadership and production.

After back-to-back elite seasons in 2018 and 2019, his career trajectory was disrupted by a series of injuries, including a fractured kneecap in late 2019 and ongoing back issues that have hampered his consistency and availability.

These setbacks led to declines in power and overall production, causing some to question whether he could ever return to his MVP-caliber form.

But performances like this latest moment of heroism suggest that Yelich is not only healthy but also regaining confidence.

For the Brewers and their fans, seeing him come through in a clutch, high-pressure situation is a powerful reminder of the elite talent he still possesses.

What’s Ahead for the Brew Crew

As the 2025 season progresses, the Milwaukee Brewers find themselves in a competitive position within the NL Central division.

With a current record of 29–28 after a series sweep on Wednesday, they sit six games behind the division-leading Chicago Cubs and three games back in the Wild Card race.

The Brewers aim to capitalize on their current momentum to secure a postseason berth. The team’s resilience, combined with strategic roster moves and the continued development of their young core, positions them as a formidable contender in the NL Central.

“We’re just fighting, battling, trying to stack wins on top of each other,” Yelich said.

“It hasn’t been as smooth of a season as everybody is accustomed to, but that’s how baseball works. The seasons are never the same.”