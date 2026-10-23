Paige Almendariz, Christian Yelich’s Girlfriend: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

The World Series will be historic no matter how it plays out, as neither the Milwaukee Brewers nor the Tampa Bay Rays have ever won a championship.

While the series means a lot to everyone competing, it could be a special moment for former NL MVP Christian Yelich. He’s in his 14th season and will have his first opportunity to play for a World Series title.

One of his biggest supporters over the next few weeks will be his girlfriend, Paige Almendariz.

Here are five interesting facts about their relationship together.

Who Is Almendariz?

Like Yelich, Almendariz is a professional athlete in her own right. She currently plays defender for DC Power in the USL Super League.

The 29-year-old was born and raised in Sacramento, California, and has developed into a successful soccer player. Throughout her career, she has also played for clubs in Portugal, including Benfica and Braga, and won multiple titles. Now, Yelich will try to add a championship of his own.

How Did Almendariz and Yelich First Meet?

The two have kept their relationship relatively private, but they reportedly began dating in late 2025 and made their romance public through social media.

Almendariz has continuously shared photos of herself, Yelich and her dog on several occasions.

Check it out:

They Are Both California Natives

As mentioned, Almendariz is from California, and so is Yelich. He was born and raised in Thousand Oaks and attended Thousand Oaks High School.

However, they grew up roughly 400 miles apart, with West Sacramento, where Almendariz grew up, about a seven-hour drive from Thousand Oaks.

Yelich graduated from high school in 2010, while Almendariz graduated in 2016.

They Were Both Division I College Athletes

Both were Division I athletes, although Yelich took a different path when it came to his college commitment.

Out of high school, he committed to play baseball at the University of Miami, a long way from California. However, after the Florida Marlins drafted him, he elected to sign with the MLB team and turn pro immediately. That decision ultimately worked out, given the career he’s had.

As for Almendariz, she enrolled at UNLV to play college soccer after graduating as the valedictorian of her class, staying relatively close to home.

She was a standout defender for the university from 2016 to 2019 before heading to Portugal in 2020 to sign with Lank Vilaverdense.

They Both Have Athletic Siblings

Athletics run in both families. Yelich’s younger brother, Collin, was drafted by the Atlanta Braves in 2015 and played professional baseball for several years, while his other brother, Cameron, served in the United States Marine Corps.

Almendariz is one of five sisters, and her sister Brittany also played Division I soccer at UNLV as a defender. The two even shared the field when Paige was a freshman.