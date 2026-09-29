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Milwaukee Brewers’ Christian Yelich Makes Honest Pat Murphy Statement Before Playoffs

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Division Series - Milwaukee Brewers v Chicago Cubs - Game Four
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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 09: Christian Yelich #22 of the Milwaukee Brewers speaks to the media during a press conference before game four of the National League Division Series at Wrigley Field on October 09, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Milwaukee Brewers are the No. 1 seed in the National League with a 103-59 record.

They will play the winner of the Wild Card Series between the Chicago Cubs and San Diego Padres in the National League Division Series.

St. Louis Cardinals v Milwaukee Brewers
GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – SEPTEMBER 27: A general view of the scoreboard displaying 103 regular season wins, a franchise record in Milwaukee Brewers history, after the final game of season against the St. Louis Cardinals at American Family Field on September 27, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

Here is the Brewers’ NLDS schedule:

  • Game 1: Saturday, Oct. 3
  • Game 2: Sunday, Oct. 4
  • Game 3: Tuesday, Oct. 6
  • Game 4 (if necessary): Wednesday, Oct. 7
  • Game 5 (if necessary): Friday, Oct. 9

Before the NLDS, Christian Yelich dropped an honest quote involving manager Pat Murphy.

Milwaukee Brewers’ Christian Yelich Makes Honest Pat Murphy Statement Before MLB Playoffs

Milwaukee Brewers v Colorado Rockies
GettyDENVER, COLORADO – JULY 02: Manager Pat Murphy #21 of the Milwaukee Brewers walks to the mound while playing the Colorado Rockies in the sixth inning at Coors Field on July 02, 2024 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

“You have to be a certain kind of player to play for Murph and to play here,” Yelich said (via MLB.com’s Zach Sweet).

Murphy is willing to bench star players for lack of effort, something may current managers are unwilling to do.

Milwaukee Brewers Workout
GettyPHOENIX, ARIZONA – FEBRUARY 22: Manager Pat Murphy of the Milwaukee Brewers looks on during a spring training workout at American Family Fields of Phoenix on February 22, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Murphy pulled Contreras from a recent game after he didn’t run hard to first base on a ground ball.

The next day, Contreras sprinted to first base and dove headfirst into the bag on a routine grounder.

Milwaukee Brewers Workout
GettyPHOENIX, ARIZONA – FEBRUARY 22: Manager Pat Murphy of the Milwaukee Brewers looks on during a spring training workout at American Family Fields of Phoenix on February 22, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Many consider Murphy, 67, as an “old school” manager. Not because of how he handles lineup and pitching decisions, but because of how he handles the clubhouse.

Clearly, Murphy is one of the best managers in baseball. The Brewers’ payroll isn’t any where near the top teams, yet Milwaukee finished the season with the best record in MLB.

Looking at Christian Yelich

St. Louis Cardinals v Milwaukee Brewers
GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – SEPTEMBER 27: Christian Yelich #22 of the Milwaukee Brewers singles in a run in the first inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at American Family Field on September 27, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

The Brewers acquired Yelich from the Miami Marlins after the 2017 season. He won the National League MVP after posting a .326/.402/.598 slash line with 36 home runs and 110 RBI in his first season with Milwaukee.

Milwaukee signed Yelich to a nine-year, $215 million contract extension in March 2020 that keeps him under team control through the 2028 season. He has a mutual option for 2029.

This season, Yelich hit .235/.315/.378 with 12 home runs and 59 RBI over 118 games.

Since joining the Brewers, Yelich has posted 27.5 bWAR and an .846 OPS with 186 home runs and 617 RBI.

Before joining the Brewers, Yelich played for the Marlins from 2013-17.

In his 14-year MLB career, Yelich has posted 45.1 bWAR and an .829 OPS with 245 home runs and 910 RBI.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Milwaukee Brewers’ Christian Yelich Makes Honest Pat Murphy Statement Before Playoffs

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