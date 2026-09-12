Christian Yelich Drops Honest Quote on Brewers Clinching Playoff Berth

The Milwaukee Brewers officially clinched a playoff berth on Friday night.

Milwaukee beat the Cincinnati Reds 20-0 in the series opener to cruise to a lopsided win. With the win, the Brewers punched their ticket to the postseason, and now the next goal is to clinch the NL Central. Then, the top record in MLB for home-field advantage throughout the entire playoffs.

The Brewers are 92-56.

Christian Yelich Honest Quote on Brewers Clinching Playoffs

Milwaukee clinched a playoff berth on Friday with a lopsided win over the Reds.

After the Brewers clinched a playoff berth, Yelich spoke to the media and made his feelings clear about it, and said the job is not finished.

“I know we’ve made it look like it’s not that hard, but it’s extremely hard to get to this point every year,” said Christian Yelich, the Brewers’ unofficial captain. “It shouldn’t be taken for granted. And there’s a lot of hard work ahead of us, still.”

The Brewers are having a stellar season, as Milwaukee has been the best team in baseball all season.

Garrett Mitchell, meanwhile, echoed Yelich’s words and said the team knows the job isn’t finished.

“You have to celebrate the moments, no matter how big or how small,” Mitchell said. “With how long a season is and all the ups and downs, you’ve got to be able to celebrate the moments when you have them because you never know when you’re going to get them and you never know when the last one’s going to be. We still got a lot more to go.”

The Brewers are 10 games up on the Cubs for the top spot in the NL Central.

Milwaukee Confident Amid Reds Series

The Brewers will be going back to the playoffs with a chip on their shoulder.

Milwaukee knows people will overlook them due to their payroll and not a ton of star players. Yet, the Brewers are confident going into the playoffs.

“This isn’t the end goal,” Brice Turang said. “We all know what the end goal is, and that’s what we’re chasing. So this is a small little step. We just enjoy it tonight, and then tomorrow we go out and try to win a game.”

Brewers catcher William Contreras, meanwhile, also believes the Brewers will have a chip on their shoulder.

“Coming into the year every year, everyone pretty much says we’re not going to win any games,” Contreras said. “I’m someone who likes to shut people’s mouths on the outside who say that. I get inspiration from that. We’re going to give everything we’ve got and battle to the last game of the year.”

Milwaukee has the best record in the MLB.