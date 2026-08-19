Brewers’ Christian Yelich Gets Noteworthy News Amid Playoff Push

Milwaukee Brewers star Christian Yelich has added another honor to his resume, but this one has little to do with what he’s accomplished on the baseball field.

The 2018 National League MVP was recognized as the Major League Baseball Players Trust‘s fifth recipient of its Most Valuable Philanthropist award for the 2026 season. The award recognizes players who demonstrate an altruistic spirit and make a positive impact beyond baseball.

“If you’re in a position to be able to do some good and give back, I think it’s really nice to be able to use that platform and be able to help others,” Yelich said. “I’m Christian Yelich, and I’m the Players Trust MVP.”

Yelich Named Most Valuable Philanthropist

As part of the honor, the Players Trust will provide a $10,000 grant that will be split between two organizations chosen by Yelich: Heartland Farm Sanctuary in Wisconsin and Snooty Giggles Dog Rescue in Middle Tennessee.

“I am extremely excited to be able to help two organizations that help animals in the community,” Yelich said. “As someone with a deep love and affinity for animals, this is a truly special opportunity to do my part.”

Heartland Farm Sanctuary was founded in 2009 and became Wisconsin’s first sanctuary dedicated to farm animals. Founder Dana Barre started the organization after recognizing that while resources existed for abandoned or neglected dogs and cats, there were fewer options for farm animals in need.

Over the past 17 years, Heartland has rescued hundreds of animals. The sanctuary currently houses more than 100 animals across 13 different species.

Snooty Giggles Dog Rescue operates in Middle Tennessee and works with dogs of all breeds, ages and health conditions. The organization helps place dogs in new homes when possible while also providing care for animals that may need to remain with the rescue.

“Christian’s dedication to using his platform for good is inspiring and demonstrates the impact players can have within their communities,” Chris Capuano, Players Trust Board of Trustees chair, said. “We are proud to honor his commitment and sense of stewardship by naming him Most Valuable Philanthropist for August.”

Yelich’s charitable efforts extend beyond the two organizations receiving the grant. He has remained involved in philanthropy throughout his career, including through his annual Home Plate Charity Concert, which raises money to support causes in the Milwaukee area.

Yelich Continues to Show His Power During 2026 Season

Yelich entered 2026 after putting together one of his better power-producing seasons the previous year. He finished 2025 with 29 home runs and 103 RBIs, providing Milwaukee with another productive campaign as he continued to establish himself as one of the club’s veteran leaders.

That power has carried over into 2026, with Yelich delivering several home runs for Milwaukee throughout the season.

On May 18 against the Chicago Cubs, Yelich took Shota Imanaga deep on a sweeper, sending a solo home run 409 feet to right field. The ball left his bat at 109.3 mph and gave Milwaukee an early 1-0 lead.

He added another solo shot on June 17 against the Cleveland Guardians at American Family Field. Yelich connected on an 82.5 mph curveball in the first inning and drove it 386 feet to center field with a 103.8 mph exit velocity.

More recently, Yelich was part of one of Milwaukee’s biggest offensive performances of the season. He homered during the Brewers’ 22-0 win over the Seattle Mariners on August 18, connecting for a three-run shot in the blowout victory.

The performance tied Milwaukee’s franchise record for runs scored in a game, while the 22-run margin matched the largest shutout victory in MLB’s modern era.