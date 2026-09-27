Milwaukee Brewers Announce Christian Yelich News Amid Cardinals Series

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - MAY 09: Christian Yelich #22 of the Milwaukee Brewers takes batting practice before game against the New York Yankees at American Family Field on May 09, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)
According to Pat Murphy, Christian Yelich had one request when he learned the Brewers wanted to name him captain. He wanted the blessing of Robin Yount, “because in Yeli’s mind, Robin is the first captain.”
According to Pat Murphy, Christian Yelich had one request when he learned the Brewers wanted to name him captain. He wanted the blessing of Robin Yount, “because in Yeli’s mind, Robin is the first captain.”
The Brewers acquired Yelich from the Miami Marlins after the 2017 season. He won the National League MVP after posting a .326/.402/.598 slash line with 36 home runs and 110 RBI in his first season with Milwaukee.
Milwaukee signed Yelich to a nine-year, $215 million contract extension in March 2020 that keeps him under team control through the 2028 season. He has a mutual option for 2029.
This season, Yelich has hit .236/.316/.381 with 12 home runs and 58 RBI over 116 games.
Since joining the Brewers, Yelich has posted 27.6 bWAR and an .847 OPS with 186 home runs and 616 RBI.
Before joining the Brewers, Yelich played for the Marlins from 2013-17.
In his 14-year MLB career, Yelich has posted 45.3 bWAR and an .829 OPS with 245 home runs and 909 RBI.
Milwaukee Brewers Right Now
The Brewers will have plenty of time off after Sunday’s regular-season finale against the Cardinals.
The Brewers will have the No. 1 seed in the playoffs. Game 1 of the NLDS between the Brewers and a TBD team will take place on Saturday, Oct. 3 at American Family Field.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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The Milwaukee Brewers announce news involving Christian Yelich during their series against the St. Louis Cardinals.
Milwaukee Brewers Announce Christian Yelich News Amid Cardinals Series