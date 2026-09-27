Milwaukee Brewers Announce Christian Yelich News Amid Cardinals Series

The Milwaukee Brewers are in the middle of a three-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals at American Family Field in Milwaukee.

The Brewers won the first two games of the series on Friday and Saturday. The finale is scheduled to start at 2:10 p.m. CDT on Sunday. It will be the Brewers’ last regular-season game of the year.

During the Cardinals series, the Brewers made a historic announcement involving Christian Yelich.

Milwaukee Brewers Announce Historic Christian Yelich News

Via the Brewers on X:

OUR CAPTAIN 🫡

Tonight and going forward, Christian Yelich will become the first player in franchise history to don the Captain’s “C” on his jersey

From MLB.com’s Adam McCalvy on X:

Christian Yelich becomes one of three active captains in MLB, with the Yankees’ Aaron Judge and the Royals’ Salvador Perez.

According to Pat Murphy, Christian Yelich had one request when he learned the Brewers wanted to name him captain. He wanted the blessing of Robin Yount, “because in Yeli’s mind, Robin is the first captain.”

“Robin agreed wholeheartedly,” Murphy said.

Looking at Christian Yelich

The Brewers acquired Yelich from the Miami Marlins after the 2017 season. He won the National League MVP after posting a .326/.402/.598 slash line with 36 home runs and 110 RBI in his first season with Milwaukee.

Milwaukee signed Yelich to a nine-year, $215 million contract extension in March 2020 that keeps him under team control through the 2028 season. He has a mutual option for 2029.

This season, Yelich has hit .236/.316/.381 with 12 home runs and 58 RBI over 116 games.

Since joining the Brewers, Yelich has posted 27.6 bWAR and an .847 OPS with 186 home runs and 616 RBI.

Before joining the Brewers, Yelich played for the Marlins from 2013-17.

In his 14-year MLB career, Yelich has posted 45.3 bWAR and an .829 OPS with 245 home runs and 909 RBI.

Milwaukee Brewers Right Now

The Brewers will have plenty of time off after Sunday’s regular-season finale against the Cardinals.

The Brewers will have the No. 1 seed in the playoffs. Game 1 of the NLDS between the Brewers and a TBD team will take place on Saturday, Oct. 3 at American Family Field.