Hi, Subscriber

Milwaukee Brewers Announce Christian Yelich News Amid Cardinals Series

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
New York Yankees v Milwaukee Brewers
Getty
MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - MAY 09: Christian Yelich #22 of the Milwaukee Brewers takes batting practice before game against the New York Yankees at American Family Field on May 09, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

The Milwaukee Brewers are in the middle of a three-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals at American Family Field in Milwaukee.

The Brewers won the first two games of the series on Friday and Saturday. The finale is scheduled to start at 2:10 p.m. CDT on Sunday. It will be the Brewers’ last regular-season game of the year.

During the Cardinals series, the Brewers made a historic announcement involving Christian Yelich.

Milwaukee Brewers Announce Historic Christian Yelich News

Milwaukee Brewers v Philadelphia Phillies
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 23: Christian Yelich #22 of the Milwaukee Brewers runs the bases after hitting a solo home run in the second inning during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on September 23, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Via the Brewers on X:

OUR CAPTAIN 🫡

Tonight and going forward, Christian Yelich will become the first player in franchise history to don the Captain’s “C” on his jersey

From MLB.com’s Adam McCalvy on X:

Christian Yelich becomes one of three active captains in MLB, with the Yankees’ Aaron Judge and the Royals’ Salvador Perez.

According to Pat Murphy, Christian Yelich had one request when he learned the Brewers wanted to name him captain. He wanted the blessing of Robin Yount, “because in Yeli’s mind, Robin is the first captain.”

“Robin agreed wholeheartedly,” Murphy said.

Looking at Christian Yelich

Milwaukee Brewers v Chicago Cubs
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 02: Christian Yelich #22 of the Milwaukee Brewers celebrates a double against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on September 02, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Brewers acquired Yelich from the Miami Marlins after the 2017 season. He won the National League MVP after posting a .326/.402/.598 slash line with 36 home runs and 110 RBI in his first season with Milwaukee.

Milwaukee signed Yelich to a nine-year, $215 million contract extension in March 2020 that keeps him under team control through the 2028 season. He has a mutual option for 2029.

Milwaukee Brewers v Chicago Cubs
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 01: Christian Yelich #22 of the Milwaukee Brewers hits a two-run home run against the Chicago Cubs during the sixth inning at Wrigley Field on September 01, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

This season, Yelich has hit .236/.316/.381 with 12 home runs and 58 RBI over 116 games.

Since joining the Brewers, Yelich has posted 27.6 bWAR and an .847 OPS with 186 home runs and 616 RBI.

2026 MLB Little League Classic: Atlanta Braves v Milwaukee Brewers
GettySOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PENNSYLVANIA – AUGUST 23: Christian Yelich #22 of the Milwaukee Brewers looks on during batting practice prior to the game against the Atlanta Braves at Bowman Field on August 23, 2026 in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Before joining the Brewers, Yelich played for the Marlins from 2013-17.

In his 14-year MLB career, Yelich has posted 45.3 bWAR and an .829 OPS with 245 home runs and 909 RBI.

Milwaukee Brewers Right Now

Milwaukee Brewers v Philadelphia Phillies
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 23: Brice Turang #2 of the Milwaukee Brewers celebrates his solo home run with William Contreras #24 in the first inning during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on September 23, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

The Brewers will have plenty of time off after Sunday’s regular-season finale against the Cardinals.

The Brewers will have the No. 1 seed in the playoffs. Game 1 of the NLDS between the Brewers and a TBD team will take place on Saturday, Oct. 3 at American Family Field.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

0 Comments

Milwaukee Brewers Announce Christian Yelich News Amid Cardinals Series

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x