Milwaukee Brewers Announce Christian Yelich News Before Cubs Finale

The Milwaukee Brewers finish off their four-game series against the Chicago Cubs on Thursday. They are entering the matchup with momentum, as they have defeated Chicago in each of their last two games.

While the Brewers have been on fire lately, they are making some changes to their lineup for their series finale against the Cubs. This includes with veteran Christian Yelich.

Milwaukee Brewers Announce Christian Yelich News

The Brewers have revealed their lineup for their Thursday game against the Cubs. Amomg the most notable changes involves Yelich, as he will be back in the lineup after not starting in their most recent game.

Yelich will be batting sixth and the Brewers’ DH for their series finale against Chicago. The 34-year-old will now be looking to have a strong game for Milwaukee as they aim to extend their winning streak to three games.

Here is the Brewers’ full batting order for their game against the Cubs.

J. Chourio LF

B. Turang 2B

W. Contreras C

J. Bauers RF

A. Vaughn 1B

C. Yelich DH

G. Mitchell CF

J. Ortiz SS

D. Hamilton 3B

Taking a Look at Yelich’s 2026 Season So Far With the Brewers

Yelich has had a down season for his standards in 2026 but has still been a solid part of the Brewers’ roster. In 99 games so far this campaign, he has posted 10 home runs, 49 RBI, and a .241 batting average. This comes after he posted 29 home runs, 103 RBI, and a .264 batting average in 150 games for Milwaukee during the 2025 season.

Yelich is entering this game on a bit of a hot streak, though. This is because he has hits in each of his last two games, where he has 3-for-7 over that span. It will be interesting to see if he can keep this kind of hitting up against Chicago from here.