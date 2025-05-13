‘He’s Grounded’: Yelich’s Slump-Busting Bat Has a Catch

The Milwaukee Brewers may have found a formula for Christian Yelich’s resurgence—and it doesn’t involve launch angle charts or swing path tweaks.

Instead, the key appears to be something far less technical, but no less effective: a pink bat with his mom’s name engraved into it.

Yelich’s decision on how to honor his mom, Alecia, for Mother’s Day wasn’t just a feel-good gesture–it may have broken him out of one of his roughest stretches.

The performance sparked smiles in the dugout and maybe even a new superstition. “Sources say that if he doesn’t keep using it, he’s grounded,” NBC Sports writer D.J. Short said.

A Slump-Busting Moment

Leading up to Sunday, the 33-year-old left fielder was in a 4-for-39 slump.

With one swing, Yelich reminded everyone of the former MVP lurking beneath the recent struggles. And whether it was the pink bat, the tribute, or a bit of baseball magic, the Brewers will happily take it.

“Well, it couldn’t get much worse out there, so I was like mine as well use my pink bat and see what happens,” Yelich said.

“I’ve used them in the past, but I think I haven’t used them in the past few years…But figured I’d let it ride today and see what happens and it ended up being a good day.”

A bat he is familiar with using though is the S318 bat. In a recent Instagram video, Yelich explained that he’s used the S318 throughout his professional career because its handle feels like the aluminum bats he was used to in high school.

“I’ve never used another model in my entire career–since I was 18,” Yelich said.

“Literally the same bat for 15 years. Never did anything custom. Never did anything. Literally just found this model, liked it, and never switched.”

The Power of a Pink Bat

Yelich’s home run carried added significance this year. He launched an opposite-field shot to put the Brewers on the board against the Rays.

The gesture was more than symbolic; it was a nod to the unwavering support Alecia provided throughout his baseball journey.

From encouraging him during his Little League days to being a constant presence in the stands, her influence has been pivotal.

This heartfelt tribute not only honored her but also served as a reminder of the familial bonds that often underpin athletic success.

Forecasting the Rest of 2025

The Brewers’ offense doesn’t run solely through Yelich, but his presence solidifies the top of the lineup.

As of mid-May, the Brewers hold a 20–22 record, placing them third in the NL Central, four games behind the division-leading Chicago Cubs.

Despite early-season challenges, including injuries to key pitchers, the Brewers remain capable of reaching the top spot.

Offensively, the team has shown flashes of potential. Yelich leads the club with 26 RBIs, while Chourio tops the team with 46 hits. Both are tied at seven home runs.

Brice Turang boasts a team-high .295 batting average, and Rhys Hoskins leads with a .384 on-base percentage.

However, the Brewers’ overall slugging percentage stands at .353, ranking 28th in MLB, indicating room for improvement in power hitting.

October Outlook

Come October, Milwaukee will need that poise even more.

“Just trying to get this thing back on track,” Yelich said. “We haven’t been playing very well the last couple weeks. We’ll take all the wins we can get.”

If he can maintain even 80% of his form from recent seasons, he becomes a huge asset in a postseason setting where at-bats get shorter, tighter, and far more selective.

And if that spark comes from a pink bat and a reminder from Mom, well, there are worse ways to save a season.