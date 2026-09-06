Milwaukee Brewers Announce Sudden Christian Yelich Change Before Reds Finale

The Milwaukee Brewers will play their series finale against the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday afternoon. Milwaukee is entering this game with the goal of bouncing back, as they lost to the Reds by a 5-3 final score in their most recent matchup.

Now, the Brewers have revealed their lineup for their Sunday game against the Reds, and it features a notable change with Christian Yelich.

Milwaukee Brewers Announce Sudden Christian Yelich Change

The Brewers have announced that Yelich will be back in their lineup for their Sunday game against the Reds after not starting in their most recent contest. In addition, Milwaukee shared that Yelich will be batting second and will be their DH.

Here is the Brewers’ full batting order for their Sunday series finale against the Reds.

S. Frelick RF

C. Yelich DH

J. Chourio LF

J. Bauers 1B

G. Mitchell CF

B. Turang 2B

C. Pratt SS

B. Naylor C

D. Hamilton 3B

Yelich’s 2026 Season With the Brewers So Far

Yelich has appeared in 102 games this season with Milwaukee, where he has posted 10 home runs, 49 RBI, and a .241 batting average. With this, he has had a bit of a down season for his standards.

Yet, Yelich is entering this game on a bit of a hot streak, as he has hits in four out of his last five appearances. Now, he will be looking to stay hot with Milwaukee as they aim to get back in the win column against the Reds.