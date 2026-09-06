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Milwaukee Brewers Announce Sudden Christian Yelich Change Before Reds Finale

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Milwaukee Brewers v Chicago Cubs
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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 02: Christian Yelich #22 of the Milwaukee Brewers scores a run during the ninth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on September 02, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Milwaukee Brewers will play their series finale against the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday afternoon. Milwaukee is entering this game with the goal of bouncing back, as they lost to the Reds by a 5-3 final score in their most recent matchup.

Now, the Brewers have revealed their lineup for their Sunday game against the Reds, and it features a notable change with Christian Yelich.

Milwaukee Brewers Announce Sudden Christian Yelich Change

Milwaukee Brewers v Chicago Cubs
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 01: Christian Yelich #22 of the Milwaukee Brewers hits a two-run home run against the Chicago Cubs during the sixth inning at Wrigley Field on September 01, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Brewers have announced that Yelich will be back in their lineup for their Sunday game against the Reds after not starting in their most recent contest. In addition, Milwaukee shared that Yelich will be batting second and will be their DH.

Here is the Brewers’ full batting order for their Sunday series finale against the Reds.

S. Frelick RF

C. Yelich DH

J. Chourio LF

J. Bauers 1B

G. Mitchell CF

B. Turang 2B

C. Pratt SS

B. Naylor C

D. Hamilton 3B

Yelich’s 2026 Season With the Brewers So Far

Seattle Mariners v Milwaukee Brewers
GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – AUGUST 18: Christian Yelich #22 of the Milwaukee Brewers hits a three run homer in the fifth inning against the Seattle Mariners at American Family Field on August 18, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

Yelich has appeared in 102 games this season with Milwaukee, where he has posted 10 home runs, 49 RBI, and a .241 batting average. With this, he has had a bit of a down season for his standards.

Yet, Yelich is entering this game on a bit of a hot streak, as he has hits in four out of his last five appearances. Now, he will be looking to stay hot with Milwaukee as they aim to get back in the win column against the Reds.

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

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Milwaukee Brewers Announce Sudden Christian Yelich Change Before Reds Finale

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