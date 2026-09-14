Congratulations Pour In for Christian Yelich After Brewers’ Announcement

The Milwaukee Brewers are coming off a series victory over the Cincinnati Reds over the weekend.

They’ll now have a day off on Monday before beginning a three-game series on Tuesday night against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Ahead of the Brewers returning to the field, however, the team announced some prestigious news surrounding veteran slugger Christian Yelich, who’s in his 14th MLB season and his ninth with Milwaukee.

Brewers Make Yelich Announcement

All 30 teams on Monday shared their player selected to be nominated for the 2026 Roberto Clemente Award. Milwaukee’s nominee was Yelich.

“A true leader on and off the field,” the Brewers posted on X. “Congratulations to Christian Yelich, our 2026 Roberto Clemente Award nominee.”

A true leader on and off the field Congratulations to Christian Yelich, our 2026 Roberto Clemente Award nominee 👏 Vote Yeli: https://t.co/3ukhclshF9 pic.twitter.com/Vui0Wo5PfU — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) September 14, 2026

Fans React on Social Media

The Roberto Clemente Award is one of the most well-respected honors a player can receive, and Brewers fans made sure to sing Yelich’s praises.

“Deserved honor!” a fan said.

Someone else added, “Well deserved and hard earned. Congratulations.”

Another person wrote, “Bigger than baseball.”

“Milwaukee legend through and through,” a fan shared.

One more fan commented, “Great honor. Congrats.”

What Is the Roberto Clemente Award?

The award honors one of the greatest baseball players of all time, Roberto Clemente, who spent his career giving back to his community and using his status and platform for good.

This is why MLB selects one player every year who best represents that title and announces the recipient at the World Series, selecting the winner from the 30 players who are nominated.

In 2025, Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Mookie Betts received the honor, while New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge received it the year prior.