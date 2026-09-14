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Congratulations Pour In for Christian Yelich After Brewers’ Announcement

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Milwaukee Brewers v Chicago Cubs
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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 01: Christian Yelich #22 of the Milwaukee Brewers rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run against the Chicago Cubs during the sixth inning at Wrigley Field on September 01, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Milwaukee Brewers are coming off a series victory over the Cincinnati Reds over the weekend.

They’ll now have a day off on Monday before beginning a three-game series on Tuesday night against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Ahead of the Brewers returning to the field, however, the team announced some prestigious news surrounding veteran slugger Christian Yelich, who’s in his 14th MLB season and his ninth with Milwaukee.

Brewers Make Yelich Announcement

All 30 teams on Monday shared their player selected to be nominated for the 2026 Roberto Clemente Award. Milwaukee’s nominee was Yelich.

“A true leader on and off the field,” the Brewers posted on X. “Congratulations to Christian Yelich, our 2026 Roberto Clemente Award nominee.”

Fans React on Social Media

The Roberto Clemente Award is one of the most well-respected honors a player can receive, and Brewers fans made sure to sing Yelich’s praises.

“Deserved honor!” a fan said.

Someone else added, “Well deserved and hard earned. Congratulations.”

Another person wrote, “Bigger than baseball.”

“Milwaukee legend through and through,” a fan shared.

One more fan commented, “Great honor. Congrats.”

What Is the Roberto Clemente Award?

The award honors one of the greatest baseball players of all time, Roberto Clemente, who spent his career giving back to his community and using his status and platform for good.

This is why MLB selects one player every year who best represents that title and announces the recipient at the World Series, selecting the winner from the 30 players who are nominated.

In 2025, Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Mookie Betts received the honor, while New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge received it the year prior.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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Congratulations Pour In for Christian Yelich After Brewers’ Announcement

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