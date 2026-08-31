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Milwaukee Brewers Announce Surprise Cooper Pratt Decision Before Cubs Game

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Cooper Pratt
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Milwaukee Brewers announced Cooper Pratt news before their series against the Chicago Cubs

The Milwaukee Brewers are entering the most important series of their season with a four-game series against the Chicago Cubs. Prior to the first game they announced a decision regarding Cooper Pratt.

Tonight’s clash features a pitching battle between Clay Holmes and Kyle Harrison.

Milwaukee Brewers Announce Surprise Cooper Pratt Decision

Milwaukee Brewers v New York Mets
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 27: Cooper Pratt #12 of the Milwaukee Brewers hits an RBI sacrifice fly during the sixth inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field on August 27, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images)

The Brewers are looking to gain a stranglehold on the top spot in their National League division. The team that is closest to them is the Cubs.

The Cubs are eight games behind the Brewers, who have 85 wins this season.

Prior to the first pitch of Monday’s game, the Brewers lineup was revealed via Underdog MLB:

“Brewers 8/31: B. Turang 2B J. Chourio LF J. Bauers 1B W. Contreras C C. Yelich DH G. Mitchell CF S. Frelick RF D. Hamilton 3B C. Pratt SS K. Harrison SP,” the social media account announced.

After taking Pratt out of the lineup for the last game against the Rangers, he is a surprise addition to tonight’s roster. Not only is Pratt in, but Joey Ortiz and Gary Sanchez are now out of the lineup.

Looking at Cooper Pratt & Joey Ortiz

Milwaukee Brewers v Los Angeles Dodgers
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 15: Joey Ortiz #3 of the Milwaukee Brewers at bat against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on August 15, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Pratt is a 22-year-old shortstop who is in his first season with the Brewers. Conversely, Ortiz is a 28-year-old shortstop.

The duo has been popping in and out of the lineup fairly consistently lately.

Ortiz is the kind of veteran piece you like to have on your team, while Pratt is the budding young star who is still learning the ins and outs of being a winning baseball club.

It’s a fascinating position for both players, as Pratt is essentially easing into the role Ortiz had.

One way or another, both players are a part of this organization now and will be pivotal, participating members from now until the end of the 2026 playoff run.

Caleb Kerney Caleb covers the NHL, MLB, and Cricket for Heavy.com. He has covered professional hockey since 2022, including bylines at Dobber Prospects, The Hockey Writers, and The Hockey News. More about Caleb Kerney

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Milwaukee Brewers Announce Surprise Cooper Pratt Decision Before Cubs Game

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