Milwaukee Brewers Announce Surprise Cooper Pratt Decision Before Cubs Game

The Milwaukee Brewers are entering the most important series of their season with a four-game series against the Chicago Cubs. Prior to the first game they announced a decision regarding Cooper Pratt.

Tonight’s clash features a pitching battle between Clay Holmes and Kyle Harrison.

Milwaukee Brewers Announce Surprise Cooper Pratt Decision

The Brewers are looking to gain a stranglehold on the top spot in their National League division. The team that is closest to them is the Cubs.

The Cubs are eight games behind the Brewers, who have 85 wins this season.

Prior to the first pitch of Monday’s game, the Brewers lineup was revealed via Underdog MLB:

“Brewers 8/31: B. Turang 2B J. Chourio LF J. Bauers 1B W. Contreras C C. Yelich DH G. Mitchell CF S. Frelick RF D. Hamilton 3B C. Pratt SS K. Harrison SP,” the social media account announced.

After taking Pratt out of the lineup for the last game against the Rangers, he is a surprise addition to tonight’s roster. Not only is Pratt in, but Joey Ortiz and Gary Sanchez are now out of the lineup.

Looking at Cooper Pratt & Joey Ortiz

Pratt is a 22-year-old shortstop who is in his first season with the Brewers. Conversely, Ortiz is a 28-year-old shortstop.

The duo has been popping in and out of the lineup fairly consistently lately.

Ortiz is the kind of veteran piece you like to have on your team, while Pratt is the budding young star who is still learning the ins and outs of being a winning baseball club.

It’s a fascinating position for both players, as Pratt is essentially easing into the role Ortiz had.

One way or another, both players are a part of this organization now and will be pivotal, participating members from now until the end of the 2026 playoff run.