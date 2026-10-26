Cooper Pratt’s Girlfriend, Jansyn Hollis: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Cooper Pratt is an infielder for the Milwaukee Brewers. His team is currently playing the Tampa Bay Rays in the MLB World Series. Pratt is not married, but the 22-year-old is currently dating Jansyn Hollis.

With the World Series underway, here is what you need to know about Jansyn Hollis:

1. Jansyn Hollis and Cooper Pratt Have Been Dating Since Before 2025

Cooper made his MLB debut in 2026, but he and his girlfriend Jansyn have been dating for much longer than that.

People Magazine wrote, “When Cooper Pratt made his MLB debut with the Brewers in June 2026, he had his girlfriend, Jansyn Hollis, by his side.”

“After Pratt played on the field of his first Brewers game in June 2025, Hollis posted pictures of them in Brewers gear and wrote that she was “so proud of and grateful” for her boyfriend.”

2. Jansyn and Cooper Are Both Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints

Jansyn and Cooper are both Mormons, i.e., professed members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. On Jansyn’s Instagram profile, she has the Mormon Church’s Instagram profile tagged.

According to Sportskeeda, “Hollis is a devout Christian and a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.”

It is not public knowledge whether they met at a Mormon church or if one of them converted after meeting the other.

3. Jansyn Has Six Siblings

Hollis might not have her own family yet, but she comes from a big one.

Sportskeeda reports that she has six siblings, “Hollis has two brothers and four sisters, per her Instagram. She attended Parklane Academy, a private K-12 Protestant school in McComb, Mississippi.”

“Hollis graduated in May 2023. She was part of the school’s varsity cheerleading team.”

4. Jansyn Went on a Mormon Mission To the Caribbean

Jansyn returned from a religious mission in mid-2025. She traveled to the Caribbean with the Mormon church for an 18-month mission.

Before leaving, she attended a “missionary farewell,” according to a Facebook post her mother shared. The post also reveals that she traveled to the “Barbados Bridgetown Mission.”

The post reads, “Join us for a missionary farewell for Jansyn Hollis! She will speak in sacrament meeting Feb 18, 2024 @ 9am at the Liberty Ward building. We will also have dinner and farewell party at the church at 5pm at the church. All are welcome!”

5. Jansyn Felt Inspired After She Returned From Her Religious Mission

After her 18-month mission to the Caribbean, Jansyn took to her Instagram page to share a little bit about her experience.

“18 months of pure JOY. I am forever grateful for my Heavenly Father and my Savior Jesus Christ. This gospel has changed my life and it continues to change the lives of all of Gods children. My time in the Caribbean and Utah was so special, but I am SO happy to be home!!!!”

Her post inspired a strong positive response, as shown in the comments.