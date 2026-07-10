Milwaukee Brewers Cut 4-Year MLB Player Before Pirates Series

On Friday night, the Milwaukee Brewers will open up a series with the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park.

They are coming off an 8-4 win over the St. Louis Cardinals in Missouri.

Milwaukee Brewers Cut 4-Year MLB Player

Ahead of their series with the Pirates, the Brewers announced that they had designated Easton McGee for assignment.

He has appeared in two games this season.

@BrewerNation wrote: “Bryse Wilson has officially been signed to a big league contract. Corresponding roster moves: • Drew Rom optioned to Triple-A • Easton McGee DFA’d”

Looking At McGee

McGee was picked in the 4th round of the 2016 MLB Draft.

He has spent part of four seasons in the MLB Tampa Bay Rays, Seattle Mariners (and Brewers).

Over 13 career games, the 28-year-old has gone 0-0 with a 3.08 ERA.

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying:

@MiniMegal: “NOOOOO NOT EASTON MCGEEEE HE WAS THE CY YOUNG OF JOEL KUHNELS”

@suitedconnect: “To be honest, I’d prefer Rom or McGee. I like Wilson as a last man on the staff and as a guy who can eat innings in a blowout, and maybe pick up a spot start if needed. They obviously feel they needed more depth.”

@CyGasser: “Easton McGee. Out of options 😢.”

Brewers Right Now

The Brewers come into the night as the first-place team in the National League Central with a 59-34 record in 93 games.

They have gone 7-3 over their last ten games (and are 30-16 in 46 games on the road).

Following the All-Star break, the Brewers will play their next series on July 17 when they return home to host the Miami Marlins.

Hunter Baumgardt of Fox Sports 920 wrote: “Last time the Brewers played the Pirates, they woke up that morning (April 26th) with a record of 13-13. Since then (April 26th), Milwaukee has been the best team in baseball with a 46-21 record. The two teams battle again tonight, 2.5 months later, and MKE owns a 59-34 record.”