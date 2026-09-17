Milwaukee Brewers Cut 7-Year MLB Veteran Before Pirates Series Finale

The Milwaukee Brewers are in the middle of a three-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park.

The Brewers won the first two games of the series on Tuesday and Wednesday. The finale is slated to begin at 11:35 a.m. CDT on Thursday.

Before Thursday’s game, the Brewers cut a 7-year MLB veteran from their roster.

Milwaukee Brewers Cut 7-Year MLB Veteran Rob Zastryzny Before Pirates Game

Getty MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – JUNE 22: Rob Zastryzny #58 of the Milwaukee Brewers pitches against the Minnesota Twins in the fourth inning of the game at Target Field on June 22, 2025 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

The Brewers designated left-handed pitcher Rob Zastryzny for assignment on Thursday, according to Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Rosiak wrote on X: The Brewers have designated LHP Rob Zastryzny for assignment.

Zastryzny, 34, has been out all year with a shoulder injury. He has been on several rehab assignments this year but never recovered enough to return to the majors.

Getty MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – MAY 21: Rob Zastryzny #58 of the Milwaukee Brewers throws a pitch against the Baltimore Orioles during the fifth inning at American Family Field on May 21, 2025 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Zastryzny made a rehab appearance in late March. After being shut down, he he made six more rehab outings in May before being shut down once again.

The veteran had a three-game rehab stint in July but was quickly shut down again. He began another rehab assignment earlier this month. He pitched in a game for Triple-A Nashville on Wednesday.

Looking at LHP Rob Zastryzny

Getty DENVER, COLORADO – JULY 01: Starting pitcher Rob Zastryzny #58 of the Milwaukee Brewers throws against the Colorado Rockies in the first inning at Coors Field on July 01, 2024 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Despite having seven years of MLB experience, Zastryzny isn’t set to hit arbitration until next year.

The southpaw has been with the Brewers since 2024. He made nine appearances with the Club in 2024 and 26 in 2025.

Getty MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – JULY 21: Rob Zastryzny #58 of the Milwaukee Brewers pitches in the fifth inning during a game against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field on July 21, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)

Zastryzny posted a 2.12 ERA over 29 2/3 innings with the Brewers.

The Chicago Cubs selected Zastryzny in the second round of the 2013 MLB Draft out of the University of Missouri.

Getty PITTSBURGH, PA – SEPTEMBER 29: Rob Zastryzny #29 of the Chicago Cubs pitches in the first inning during the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on September 29, 2016 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Zastryzny made his MLB debut with Chicago in 2016. He allowed just two earned runs over 16 innings in his first big-league season. He didn’t make the Cubs’ postseason roster in 2016, but he still earned a World Series ring.

Zastryzny played for the Cubs through the 2018 season. He posted a 4.41 ERA over 34 2/3 innings with Chicago.

Getty LOS ANGELES, CA – AUGUST 27: Relief pitcher Rob Zastryzny #29 of the Chicago Cubs throws against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the third inning of the baseball game at Dodger Stadium August 27, 2016, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

After the 2018 season, Zastryzny didn’t return to the majors until 2022. From 2019-21, he spent time in the minors with the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Miami Marlins.

He spent the 2020 season with the Baltimore Orioles organization but didn’t pitch in a professional game for the team because of the pandemic.

Getty MESA, AZ – FEBRUARY 20: Rob Zastryzny #29 of the Chicago Cubs poses during Chicago Cubs Photo Day on February 20, 2018 in Mesa, Arizona. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Zastryzny finally returned to the majors in 2022 with the New York Mets. He made just one appearance with the team.

The southpaw also made five appearances with the Los Angeles Angels in 2022. In 2023, he threw 20 2/3 innings for the Pirates.

Throughout his MLB career, Zastryzny has a 3.84 ERA with 74 strikeouts over 89 innings.