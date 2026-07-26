Milwaukee Brewers Cut Former MLB All-Star During Rockies Series

On Sunday, the Milwaukee Brewers will finish their series with the Colorado Rockies (at home).

The two teams are tied up at 1-1, so whoever wins on Sunday will take the series.

Most recently, the Brewers won by a score of 8-5 on Saturday.

Milwaukee Brewers Cut Former MLB All-Star

Ahead of Sunday’s game, the Brewers announced that they had designated Lance McCullers Jr. for assignment.

He had been acquired in a trade (via the Houston Astros) earlier this month.

Underdog MLB wrote: “Lance McCullers Jr. designated for assignment by the Brewers.”

McCullers Jr. appeared in two games for the Brewers.

It will be interesting to see if anyone claims him.

The 32-year-old is a two-time World Series Champion (and former All-Star).

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

Hunter Baumgardt: “After just 4.2 innings over 2 outings, Lance McCullers Jr. has been DFA’d by the Brewers. Garrett Stallings has been recalled.”

Michael Schwab: “I really wish the Brewers actually gave McCullers a chance. Looks like they put him at long relief immediately and didn’t want to try further.”

@BrewtalTakes: “Honestly I’m hoping that McCullers clears waivers and takes the AAA pitching lab assignment. Could be a huge late season piece if he can find his groove.”

Adam Spolane: “The Lance McCullers Jr era in Milwaukee lasted less than two weeks”

Talkin’ Baseball: “Brewers have DFA’d Lance McCullers He made two relief appearances for Milwaukee, allowing two earned runs in 4.2 innings while striking out five and allowing three hits and five walks”

Brewers Right Now

The Brewers are at the top of the National League Central with a 65-39 record in 104 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 35-20 in 55 games at home).